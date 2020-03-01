Nation Current Affairs 01 Mar 2020 1 dead in Shillong a ...
Nation, Current Affairs

1 dead in Shillong anti-CAA protest

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 1, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Police said that they have arrested eight accused who are alleged to have been involved in the violence in East Khasi Hills district.
Police said that the violence started after a meeting organised by the Khasi Students Union (KSU) in Ichamati.
 Police said that the violence started after a meeting organised by the Khasi Students Union (KSU) in Ichamati.

Guwahati: Curfew was imposed in trouble-torn area of Shillong and telecom services were suspended on Saturday following a violent clash between members of Khasi Students Union (KSU) and non-tribals in Ichamati area of East Khasi Hills district in Meghalaya leading to one death.

Police said that they have arrested eight accused who are alleged to have been involved in the violence in East Khasi Hills district. The violence followed a meeting against the Citizenship Amendment Act and implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime in the state.

 

“The administration decided to impose curfew in trouble-torn areas after the report of clashes and two vehicles being torched by some miscreants. Early morning we also arrested eight persons from Ichamati who were directly involved in the violence which killed one person and injured several others. They are named in the FIR,” said Mr Claudia A. Lyngwa, the superintendent of police, East Khasi Hills district. He claimed the situation was tense but under control.

Police said that the violence started after a meeting organised by the Khasi Students Union (KSU) in Ichamati. “At about 3 pm, after the meeting, clashes broke out between KSU members and local non-tribals of the area. Thereafter, the KSU members burnt a haystack at the edge of the market and attempted to burn a house. The non-tribals retaliated, and stoned a bus carrying KSU members,” the police in a statement said.

“Four members of KSU were injured, two were sent to Ichamati CHC and discharged, two were referred to Sohra CHC. One local taxi which had gone to collect the KSU members from the Ichamati market after the clashes was also damaged.”

...
Tags: khasi students union, caa
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)


Latest From Nation

The filing of the ARRs forms a crucial part of the proceedings of TSERC which evaluates the financial requirements of the discoms as laid out in these documents.

Hyderabad: 2 discoms seek more time to file ARR

Members of various women’s organisations hold a meeting in solidarity with the victims of the recent violence in Delhi, at the Somajiguda Press Club, on Saturday. (S. Surender Reddy)

Women come out in support of Delhi violence victims

Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi riots: Cops’ role under lens

Telangana High Court.

Virus: Telangana High Court asks report



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ColorOS 7 review: Slick, smooth and everything in between!

The ColorOS 7 is where Dark Mode is finally done right and this is evident on some of OPPO’s flagship handsets with AMOLED displays.
 

JVC HA-A10T review: Great fit, awesome sound, but that's it!

Ever since its inception, JVC has built a name for itself when it came to launching products that featured great Japanese design and quality to match.
 

Deccan Chronicle interviews Akash Sinha, Co-Founder and CEO at Cashfree

At Cashfree’s core is a drive to solve problems faced by businesses in digital payments and disbursals.
 

Warning: Infamous Ginp banker now spurs victims to lose credentials via fake SMS

The Trojan overlays the original window and asks them to input the credentials for a credit card or a bank account.
 

Jabra Elite 75t review: An AirPods Pro killer!

The Jabra Elite 75t are noticeably smaller than the previous-generation Elite 65t and this makes a huge difference to the overall experience.
 

Karnataka man stuns the world by running 142.5 meters in 13.62 seconds

Twitter Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Mobile data suspended in Meghalaya, 1 killed in clash

Govt notification on mobile data services snapped in Meghalaya

Delhi police unavailable when needed, ignored distress calls: Report

New Delhi: Security personnel patrol on a street following clashes over the amended citizenship law, at Mustafabad in Northeast Delhi. (Photo Courtesy-PTI)

Muralidhar's midnight transfer: Ex-CJI Balakrishnan speaks up

Former CJI Balakrishnan

Kannur man died of high fever, not coronavirus

Medics screen Indians who arrived in New Delhi from Wuhan last week. PTI photo

Markets sneeze with Covid-19

Sensex and Nifty-50 had big gap down opening by more than 2 per cent and the Sensex plunged over 1,000 points in the very first hour of trading and the index recorded an intra-day fall of 1,525.69 points.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham