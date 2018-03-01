search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

To world Sridevi was Chandni but she was my love, writes Boney Kapoor

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 1, 2018, 9:07 am IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 9:11 am IST
After Sridevi's funeral, Boney Kapoor posted an emotional note from her account, putting into words the void his wife's death has left.
In the letter, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor asked that the family be allowed to grieve in private. (Photo: DC | File)
 In the letter, Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor asked that the family be allowed to grieve in private. (Photo: DC | File)

Mumbai: Hours after veteran actor Sridevi was cremated with state honours in Mumbai, a post was shared on her twitter account on Wednesday evening. Sridevi's husband Boney Kapoor posted an emotional note from her account, putting into words the void his wife's death has left and asking that the family be allowed to grieve in private. 

"Losing a friend, wife and mother of two young daughters is a loss inexplicable in words. I would like to express my sincere gratitude to my family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers and all of you countless fans of my Sridevi who have stood by us like rocks. I am blessed to have the support and love of Arjun and Anshula, who have been such pillars of strength for myself, Khushi and Janhvi. Together, as a family we have tried to face this unbearable loss," read an excerpt from Boney Kapoor's letter.

 

For his beloved Sridevi, he wrote, "To the world she was their Chandni... the actor par excellence... their Sridevi... but to me she was my love, my friend, mother to our girls... my partner. To our daughters, she was their everything... their life. She was the axis around which our family ran."

Boney Kapoor's full statement: 

Family of actor Sridevi also issued a statement, which was posted by her brother-in-law Anil Kapoor, nieces Sonam and Rhea.

Sridevi, who died in Dubai later on Saturday night, was cremated with state honours in Mumbai on Wednesday. She was just 54. A condolence meet was held in the afternoon at the Celebration Sports Club in Lokhandwala and later, she was taken to the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. 

Bollywood bigwigs Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Vidya Balan congregated at the crematorium while others including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Deepika Padukone paid their last respects at the condolence meet. Thousands of fans had also queued up to bid adieu to Sridevi. Some had travelled from as far as Chennai and Karnataka.

Husband Boney Kapoor, brothers-in-law Anil and Sanjay Kapoor, stepson Arjun Kapoor and nephew Mohit Marwah accompanied Sridevi to her last rites. Her glass casket was draped with flowers and an enlarged picture of was also placed.

Also Read: Sridevi's funeral with state honours, thousands say bye

A post-mortem revealed that she had drowned in her hotel bathtub.

Also Read: Sridevi died of accidental drowning, finds forensic probe: report

Sridevi married filmmaker Boney Kapoor in 1996. Janhvi and Khushi are their daughters. Arjun and Anshula are Boney Kapoor's children with his first wife Mona, who died in 2012.

Tags: sridevi, boney kapoor, boney kapoor's letter
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Bitter sweet: Woman accused of poisoning her look-alike with a cheesecake

The woman was treated at a hospital and when she returned home she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and cash. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Amazon Prime Music launched: Free to use for Prime members

The music service will compete, among others, with Tencent-backed local rival Gaana, which is raising $115 million in new funding, and Apple Inc’s music service.
 

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them

Mexican women 'marry' trees to save them. (Photo: Pexels)
 

'World’s first Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

Women experience less pain when holding hands with their partner: Study

Touching or being touched releases chemicals in the brain that make pain easier to bear. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Canada for women: New budget strikes down gender barriers, hopes to fill labour gap

Canada's economy surged after Liberals took office in 2015 and unleashed a massive fiscal stimulus. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Welfare schemes, WiFi, BBMP budget just got Bruhat

The BBMP budget is out and it says all the things we want to hear, with its allocation of Rs 9,236 crore.

Finally, it’s a happy ending for Fathima

Fathima with her newborn baby girl

Tumakuru doctors remove 99 gallstones from woman

From left, the 99 gallstones removed from woman’s body in Tumakuru. A team of surgeons at District Hospital Tumakuru who conducted the surgery. (Photo:DC)

Peenya gas unit to ease Bengaluru’s power woes: Energy Minister D K Shivakumar

Energy Minister D K Shivakumar. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Heart transplant saves woman

A 27-year-old man gave a new lease of life to a 46-year-old woman, a heart failure patient at M S Ramaiah Narayana Heart Centre – a unit managed by Narayana Health. (Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham