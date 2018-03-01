search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Sino-Indian border still sensitive, tensions can escalate: MoS Defence

PTI
Published Mar 1, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 8:50 pm IST
'At LAC the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling and standoffs have a potential of escalation,' a Defence minister said.
According to sources, China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 According to sources, China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area. (Photo: PTI | Representational)

New Delhi: Eight months after the Doklam standoff, Junior Defence Minister Subhash Bhamre said the situation along India’s border with China is “sensitive” and it has the potential to escalate.

“At the Line of Actual Control the situation is sensitive as incidents of patrolling, transgression and standoffs have a potential of escalation,” Bhamre said.

 

The nearly 4,000-km-long border between the two countries is referred to as Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“While confidence building measures are being enhanced, we shall continue to take all action deemed necessary to ensure sanctity of LAC,” the minister of state for defence said, addressing a seminar on the Army’s contribution to nation building.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Doklam from June 16, 2017, after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. The face-off ended on August 28.

According to sources, China has been keeping its troops in north Doklam and significantly ramping up its infrastructure in the disputed area.

In January, Army Chief Genral Bipin Rawat had said the time had come for India to shift its focus from borders with Pakistan to the frontier with China, indicating that situation along it was worrying.

Talking about the regional security situation, Bhamre also talked about likelihood of Pakistan becoming a “conduit” for spread of ISIS ideologies to countries like India.

He also said that rising instability in India’s neighbourhood had increased the possibility of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction to non-state actors.

“Today, we are facing a difficult neighbourhood with myriad security challenges. Ceasefire violation along the Line of Control continues to target Army and civilians. Situation in hinterland in Jammu and Kashmir remains a challenge,” he said.

Bhamre also emphasised the need to effectively deal with “inimical threats” to the country and added that rise in religious fundamentalism and its spread through social media remains a cause of concern.

“We need to continue with firm action to negate, mitigate and destroy elements inimical to our security,” he said.

Tags: doklam standoff, india-china border, subhash bhamre, indian army, genral bipin rawat
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

EU piles pressure on internet giants to remove extremist content

European governments have said that extremist content on the web has influenced lone-wolf attackers who have killed people in several European cities after being radicalised.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman claiming to be Karunanidhi’s granddaughter moves Madras HC to meet father

A division bench comprising Justices CT Selvam and N Sathish Kumar ordered notice to the city police commissioner and Arivunidhi, and posted the matter after two weeks. (Photo: File)

Cabinet gives nod to Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill 2018: Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley also said that the Cabinet has approved the establishment of National Financial Reporting Authority. (Photo: ANI)

No home food: Patiala House Court sends Karti to CBI custody till Mar 6

Son of senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram, Karti, was sent to one-day custody by the court on Wednesday; before being produced in the court on Wednesday Karti called his arrest 'political vendetta'. (Photo: File)

UP Shia Waqf Board chairman has lost mental balance, says Muslim cleric

Muslim cleric Sayeed Mufti Mukarram pitched for the unity between Hindus and Muslims and urged people to respect every religion. (Photo: ANI)

Railway tickets in Karnataka will soon be printed in Kannada too

Only tickets printed at station counters will be available in Kannada, while tickets booked online are yet to be made available in the language. (Photo: Twitter | @PiyushGoyal)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham