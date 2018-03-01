search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Angry Mumbaikars to burn 58-feet tall effigy of Nirav Modi on Holi

ANI
Published Mar 1, 2018, 12:23 pm IST
Updated Mar 1, 2018, 1:38 pm IST
Residents of BDD Chawl said the effigy was not created by any ace artist, but was made by the residents themselves.
The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mumbai: The Mumbaikars have found a unique way to celebrate the festival of Holi and also to vent out their ire against Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam accused, businessman Nirav Modi.

The residents of BDD Chawl in Mumbai's Worli area have created a 58-feet high effigy of Nirav Modi, symbolising the evil character of Holika, to burn it as a part of the festival's tradition.

 

On the day before the main festival of Holi, people burn woods to fend off the evil and welcome goodness by playing with colours the next day.

The residents have said the effigy was not created by any ace artist, but was made by the residents themselves.

"Since the past eight years, residents of this Chawl have been replicating contemporary social issues during their Holi celebrations," said a resident of BDD Chawl.

The residents have also considered the environmental factor in mind and have made the giant structure by using less wood and more of dry grass.

Organisers also claimed that it is the highest Holi replica in India this year.

The residents are also planning to contact Limca Book of records to get this registered.

Tags: nirav modi, holi, pnb fraud, 58-feet high nirav modi effigy
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

EU piles pressure on internet giants to remove extremist content

European governments have said that extremist content on the web has influenced lone-wolf attackers who have killed people in several European cities after being radicalised.
 

World’s first 'Android iPhone X' debuts at MWC 2018, priced at $149

The smartphone comes packed with an eight-core chipset clubbed with 4GB RAM/ 32GB of storage with a microSD card support for expansion.
 

SRK, Big B pay touching tribute to Sridevi on Twitter after seeing her for last time

Sridevi was aged 54 at the time of her death.
 

Here are the essentials of Holi detox

Traditionally Holi colours were made from herbs and spring flowers and such preparations had therapeutic effect on our health. (Photo: PTI)
 

Apple’s all-touch keyboard for Macbook could change the way you type

The patent shows Apple’s intention to use an OLED panel for the keyboard panel whereas the other half remains the same like conventional laptops. (Representative Image)
 

Period pains are as painful as a heart attack or migraine, say doctors

Women the world over endure the sheer agony of period pains, month in, month out and it is only now doctors have put those cramps into clear perspective. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Fight against terrorism, radicalisation was not against any religion: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a conference on 'Islamic Heritage: Promoting Understanding & Moderation', where Jordan's King Abdullah II Ibn Al Hussein was also present. (Photo: Twitter | @MEAIndia)

Kancheepuram Sankara Mutt seer Jayendra Saraswathi laid to rest

Junior pontiff Sri Vijayendra Saraswathi performed several rituals starting around 7 am. The rituals included abhishekam, puja and arati. However, people from outside were not allowed to participate in the rituals. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala Child Rights commission files case against Kuthiyottam ritual

Kuthiyottam performed as part of the Pongala festival by young boys, who are made to undergo penance. (Photo: sreelekhaips.blogspot.in)

PNB fraud: ED attaches Rs 1,217 cr assets of Nirav Modi’s uncle Mehul Choksi

Mehul Choksi and Nirav Modi are being probed by the ED and other agencies following a complaint by the Punjab National Bank that they allegedly cheated it to the tune of Rs 12,000 crore (Photo: File)

Brace self to sweat more this summer, IMD predicts high temperatures from Mar-May

Though the forecast projected higher than normal temperature across the country, months from march to May are likely to be particularly merciless in north India. (Representational Image | File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham