Harish slams ‘anti-TS’ Union Budget; BRS MPs to stall proceedings in both houses

HYDERABAD: Finance minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily against the Union Budget while saying that it has nothing to offer for Telangana, against which is had once against discriminated.

In a media statement here on Wednesday, Rao dubbed is as an 'anti-farmer', 'anti-people', 'anti-labour' and 'pro-corporate' budget. He said that this will further push India into a 'debt trap'.

"We have been asking for a railway coach factory in Kazipet, which was promised in AP Reorganisation Act 2014. Funds sanctioned for the tribal university are so meager that they will serve no purpose, whatsoever. Telangana does not figure in the 157 new colleges that have been announced. National project status has not been given to any irrigation project in the state," Rao said.

He took strong exception to the budget ignoring GST exemptions to handloom workers and industrial incentives to Telangana.

The minister expressed anger over the reduction in allocations for MNREGA scheme, which would seriously affect MNREGA workers.

Meanwhile, BRS MPs threatened to fight against the budget in the ongoing session of Parliament until Centre renders justice to Telangana.

MLC Kalvakunla Kavitha said that the income tax rebate on income up to `seven lakh was of no use for the people of Telangana.

"This budget is a mathematical confirmation of the failure of the Modi government. This seems like a budget for a few States. We hoped for a tax rebate of up to Rs 10 lakh. In Telangana, we pay good salaries to people so this rebate is of no use to us,” Kavitha said. She alleged that the Centre only announced development projects in either poll-bound states or those governed by the BJP.

She wondered why the national investment manufacturing zone and SEZs in Telangana were not getting tax incentives on the lines of GIFT City in Gujarat, which will have such a privilege till 2025. Around Rs. 5,300 crore is allocated for construction of the Upper Bhadra project, but there is nothing for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha or any other irrigation project in the state, which expose the Centre’s bias against Telangana, she said.

TRS floor leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Nama Nageshwar Rao and K. Keshava Rao warned that the party MPs will strongly fight against the discrimination meted out to Telangana in both Houses and disrupt the proceedings.

Former MP B. Vinod Kumar termed the Budget as 'impractical' and alleged that the Centre attempted to weaken states further with this budget.

S. Niranjan Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao slammed the budget for imposing cuts on agriculture and MNREGA scheme.