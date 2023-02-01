  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2023 Harish slams ‘ ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Harish slams ‘anti-TS’ Union Budget; BRS MPs to stall proceedings in both houses

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L. VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 1, 2023, 11:59 pm IST
Updated Feb 2, 2023, 7:47 am IST
Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: DC File Image)
 Finance minister T. Harish Rao. (Photo: DC File Image)

HYDERABAD: Finance minister T. Harish Rao came down heavily against the Union Budget while saying that it has nothing to offer for Telangana, against which is had once against discriminated.

In a media statement here on Wednesday, Rao dubbed is as an 'anti-farmer', 'anti-people', 'anti-labour' and 'pro-corporate' budget. He said that this will further push India into a 'debt trap'.

"We have been asking for a railway coach factory in Kazipet, which was promised in AP Reorganisation Act 2014. Funds sanctioned for the tribal university are so meager that they will serve no purpose, whatsoever. Telangana does not figure in the 157 new colleges that have been announced. National project status has not been given to any irrigation project in the state," Rao said.
He took strong exception to the budget ignoring GST exemptions to handloom workers and industrial incentives to Telangana.

The minister expressed anger over the reduction in allocations for MNREGA scheme, which would seriously affect MNREGA workers.

Meanwhile, BRS MPs threatened to fight against the budget in the ongoing session of Parliament until Centre renders justice to Telangana.

MLC Kalvakunla Kavitha said that the income tax rebate on income up to `seven lakh was of no use for the people of Telangana.

"This budget is a mathematical confirmation of the failure of the Modi government. This seems like a budget for a few States. We hoped for a tax rebate of up to Rs 10 lakh. In Telangana, we pay good salaries to people so this rebate is of no use to us,” Kavitha said. She alleged that the Centre only announced development projects in either poll-bound states or those governed by the BJP.

She wondered why the national investment manufacturing zone and SEZs in Telangana were not getting tax incentives on the lines of GIFT City in Gujarat, which will have such a privilege till 2025. Around Rs. 5,300 crore is allocated for construction of the Upper Bhadra project, but there is nothing for Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, Mission Bhagiratha or any other irrigation project in the state, which expose the Centre’s bias against Telangana, she said.

TRS floor leaders in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Nama Nageshwar Rao and K. Keshava Rao warned that the party MPs will strongly fight against the discrimination meted out to Telangana in both Houses and disrupt the proceedings.

Former MP B. Vinod Kumar termed the Budget as 'impractical' and alleged that the Centre attempted to weaken states further with this budget.

S. Niranjan Reddy and Errabelli Dayakar Rao slammed the budget for imposing cuts on agriculture and MNREGA scheme.

...
Tags: t. harish rao, b. vinod kumar, mission bhagiratha
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 02 February 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

In this file photo, police produce journalist Siddique Kappan in a court in Mathura. The Lucknow Sessions Court Wednesday signed bail orders to release Kappan from the Lucknow Jail. (PTI Photo)

Kerala journalist Siddique Kappan walks out of Uttar Pradesh jail on bail

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with Nick Vujicic, a world renowned motivational speaker, at his camp office on Wednesday. — By Arrangement

Nick Vujicic calls on CM Jagan

Addressing the media at one town police station in Godavarikhani, DCP Vaibhav Gaikwad said a special team investigated the case and arrested the seven persons who murdered Mathani Suman. –– Represenational Image/DC

Godavarikhani police crack case of murder of rowdy Suman, seven arrested

According to NASA, on February 1, the Green Comet will come within 26 million miles (42 million kilometres) of the Earth. –– Representational Image/DC

Rare Green Comet to be visible over Vijayawada



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others during presention of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

Indian Coast Guard plans to get 6 multi mission aircrafts

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is planning to have six new generation multi mission aircrafts to strengthen its aviation fleet. (Image credit: Twitter/@IndiaCoastGuard)

SC agrees to hear PILs challenging ban on BBC documentary on PM Modi

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Success of Indian startups show our youths' passion: Kishan Reddy

G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and Development of North Eastern Region addressing the inaugural session of two-day inception meeting of the Startup 20 Engagement Group in Hyderabad. (ANI)

3 centres of excellence for AI, 100 labs in engg colleges for developing 5G apps

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a post-budget press conference, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->