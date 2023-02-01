  
Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2023
Nation, Current Affairs

First budget of 'amrit kaal' lays foundation for developed India: PM Modi

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2023, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2023, 4:30 pm IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others during presention of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.(Photo: PTI)
 New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and others during presention of the Union Budget 2023-24 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Feb 1, 2023.(Photo: PTI)

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the first budget of the "amrit kaal" provides foundation to fulfil the resolve for a developed India while giving priority to deprived sections of the society as well.

In his first reaction to the Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Modi said it will fulfil dreams of the aspirational society, farmers and middle class.

The middle class is a big force to fulfil dreams of a prosperous and developed India and our government has taken many decisions to empower it, the prime minister said.

Touching on various aspects of the budget, he said success of digital payments has to be replicated in the agriculture sector and a scheme has been brought for laying down digital infrastructure for it

It will make cooperatives pivot of development of rural economy, he said.

"An unprecedented investment of Rs 10 lakh crore in infrastructure will give speed and new energy to development," he said.

...
