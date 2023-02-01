Amaravati case fails to come up for hearing in SC

VIJAYAWADA: The case of Three Capital and Amaravati, which was scheduled for arguments on January 31 in the Supreme Court, was not heard since the ‘bench composition’ was unavailable due to the ongoing Constitution Bench Hearing.

The AP government has challenged the verdict of the AP High Court that had ruled against shifting of the state capital from Amaravati. AP filed a special leave petition, seeking a stay on the HC verdict. Some others also have filed petitions.

Interestingly, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy officially “stated” that the capital of AP would be set up in Vizag. He was addressing the International Diplomats Alliance Meet in New Delhi on Tuesday. This created an instant buzz among political circles.