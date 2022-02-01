Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2022 Schools reopen in Ta ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu with COVID norms in place

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 1:39 pm IST
Strict social distancing norm of seating two students per bench was resorted to in many schools
According to a senior official in the education department many schools including the state-run institutions reopened today. (Representational image: PTI)
 According to a senior official in the education department many schools including the state-run institutions reopened today. (Representational image: PTI)

Chennai: With their backpacks and donning face masks, school children settled down for physical classes on Tuesday as several institutions across Tamil Nadu reopened for 1 - 12 standard, following stringent COVID-19 precautions.

The students were provided hand sanitizer and had their temperature checked as they stepped into the portals of education after enjoying stretched holidays owing to the pandemic and mid-January Pongal festival. Strict social distancing norm of seating two students per bench was resorted to in many schools. Some educational institutions preferred to continue online classes.

 

Ahead of the reopening, the administration had thoroughly sanitised the classrooms and premises and welcomed their students with thermal scanners and hand sanitizer.

On January 28, the state government permitted physical classes from 1 - 12 standards in all schools from today, while exempting play schools and nursery schools. The government had also announced a revised schedule for the first revision test for classes 10 and 12 from February 9 - 16 and the second beginning from March 28 to April 5.

Questioning the timing of reopening schools, S Raghavan, a parent of plus two student, here, said students in the 15 - 17 age group are due for the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine from this week. The government had even announced the revised schedule for tests. But does the government have any plans for administering the second dose? If so, how will the children cope up if they develop fever and write the test? he wondered.

 

According to a senior official in the education department many schools including the state-run institutions reopened today. On inoculation, he expressed preparedness on the department's part and said we will launch the second vaccine camp once the health department communicates to us.

...
Tags: tamil nadu schools, schools reopen
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Useless, purposeless budget with no direction: KCR

People ride a local train wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus on the day of tabling of the Union Budget at the Parliament, in Mumbai, Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Cong

New Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects a Guard of Honour at Fort William. (DC)

Lt Gen Kalita takes over as Eastern Army Commander

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch: Union Budget 2022 Live From Parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

India reports over 1.67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,192 fatalities

A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

In poll year, President Kovind focuses on welfare, minorities

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive at Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, vehicle rallies till Feb 11

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi with supporters during his election campaign in support of Manmohan Jha Gama, party candidate from Sahibabad constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Didi blocks Governor after Twitter 'abuse'

Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->