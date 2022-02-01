Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2022 Revised wages to be ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Revised wages to be paid in February: Botsa

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2022, 12:50 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 12:50 am IST
The ministers’ committee met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to discuss employees’ stir against the 11th Pay Revision Commission
Minister Botsa Satyanarayana. (Photo: Facebook@@BotchaBSN)
Vijayawada: Minister Botsa Satyanarayana stated that the government was making all efforts to ensure that wages will be paid to the employees as per revised scales of pay from February 1.

The ministers’ committee comprising Satyanarayana, government advisor (public affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and others met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday to discuss employees’ stir against the 11th Pay Revision Commission (PRC).

 

Later, the minister said that once the government orders were issued, all provisions like fitment, house rent allowance, dearness allowance and others would be implemented.

Satyanarayana said that though they had invited employees’ unions to discuss the new payscales, no one had turned up in the last three days. He wondered how the union leaders would forward any suggestions with regard to the PRC if they did not come to the meetings.

Meanwhile another day passed without the two sides meeting, and employees holding protests against the PRC.

 

 

Tags: botsa satyanarayana, 11th pay revision commission
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


