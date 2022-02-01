Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2022 Lt Gen Kalita takes ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Lt Gen Kalita takes over as Eastern Army Commander

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 1, 2022, 1:49 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2022, 2:02 pm IST
Lt Gen Kalita assumed office after paying homage to the martyrs at Vijay Smarak followed by a guard of honour
New Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects a Guard of Honour at Fort William. (DC)
 New Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen RP Kalita inspects a Guard of Honour at Fort William. (DC)

Kolkata: Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita took over as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command of the Indian Army on Tuesday, succeeding Lt Gen Manoj Pande who has become the vice chief of army staff.

Lt Gen Kalita assumed office at Fort William after paying homage to the martyrs at Vijay Smarak followed by a guard of honour at Garrison Battalion Parade Ground. He has conveyed his "warm greetings to the people and wishes them peace, prosperity, health and happiness in times ahead."

 

The new Eastern Army Commander, who hails from the North East, earlier served as the director general (Manpower Planning & Personnel Services) at the Integrated Headquarters (IHQ) of the ministry of defence (Army) in New Delhi.

Commissioned into 9 Kumaon regiment in 1984, he has extensive operational experience in Sri Lanka, Jammu & Kashmir and North East which includes commanding a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in Kashmir, a Mountain Brigade and an Infantry Division actively engaged in counter insurgency (CI) operations in J&K and strategically important Spear Corps under the Eastern Command in North East apart from his stint as Colonel GS of a Division and BGS (Ops) of a Corps in a highly active CI  environment.

 

Lt Gen Kalita, a recipient of Uttam Yudh Seva Medal, Ati Vishist Seva Medal, Sena Medal, Vishist Seva Medal, Chief of Army Staff Commendation Card & GOC-in-C Easter Command Commendation Card, has rich experience by virtue of serving in varied staff appointments to include key appointments in Military Secretary’s Branch, Operational Logistics Directorate, Adjutant General’s Branch in IHQ of MoD (Army).

An alumnus of Defence Services Staff College, Higher Command and National Defence College, Lt Gen Kalita served twice in the United Nations as a Military Observer in Sierra Leone and Chief Operations Officer in Sudan.

 

...
Tags: eastern army commander, lieutenant general rana pratap kalita
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


Latest From Nation

Telangana Chief Minister KCR. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Useless, purposeless budget with no direction: KCR

People ride a local train wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus on the day of tabling of the Union Budget at the Parliament, in Mumbai, Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Cong

According to a senior official in the education department many schools including the state-run institutions reopened today. (Representational image: PTI)

Schools reopen in Tamil Nadu with COVID norms in place

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Watch: Union Budget 2022 Live From Parliament



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Teachers grow ganja as COVID-19 hits income

According to the sources, the offenders have chosen new routes to supply the material to kingpins, who, in turn, smuggle and supply the material to their customers. (Representational Image/ DC File)
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome first child via surrogacy

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)
 

Afghan tradition allows girls to access the freedom of boys

At not quite 8 years old, Sanam is a bacha posh: a girl living as a boy. (AP Image)
 

No cash ready to pay Haridasulu? Pay via app!

Fewer in numbers, the modern Haridasulu have printed QR codes on their tamburas and collecting alms from people this year. (DC Image)
 

Hyderabad all set to host Formula E

The Federation of Internationale de Automobile holds the annual racing event for the most environmental-friendly cars. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Union Budget 2022 highlights: No Income Tax change, digital rupee, 5G, hike in Capex

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022-23 in the Lok Sabha, at Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (SANSAD TV/PTI Photo)

India reports over 1.67 lakh fresh Covid cases, 1,192 fatalities

A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

In poll year, President Kovind focuses on welfare, minorities

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive at Parliament House on the first day of the Budget Session 2022, in New Delhi, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

Election Commission extends ban on roadshows, padyatras, vehicle rallies till Feb 11

AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi with supporters during his election campaign in support of Manmohan Jha Gama, party candidate from Sahibabad constituency for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, in Ghaziabad. (Photo: PTI)

Didi blocks Governor after Twitter 'abuse'

Mamata Banerjee addresses a press conference at Nabanna, in Howrah. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->