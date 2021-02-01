Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2021 Security stepped up ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Security stepped up at Tiruchirappally, Chennai airports after threat call

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2021, 12:47 pm IST
About 200 passengers were evacuated from the airport before a search of the premises was conducted by CISF personnel
Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up. (Representational Image: DC)
Tiruchirappally: Security personnel launched a search at the airport here after receiving a bomb threat call on Monday, police said.

Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up.

 

According to police, about 200 passengers were evacuated from the airport here before a search of the premises was conducted by CISF personnel, besides police, using sniffer dogs and metal detectors.

