Security stepped up at Tiruchirappally, Chennai airports after threat call

Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up. (Representational Image: DC)

Tiruchirappally: Security personnel launched a search at the airport here after receiving a bomb threat call on Monday, police said.

Subsequently, security at the airport in Chennai was also stepped up.

According to police, about 200 passengers were evacuated from the airport here before a search of the premises was conducted by CISF personnel, besides police, using sniffer dogs and metal detectors.