Jagan launches pulse polio drive

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy launched pulse polio campaign by administering polio drops on children in his camp office at Tadepalli on Sunday. Deputy Chief Minister Alla Krishna Srinivas, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Health Commissioner Katamaneni Bhaskar and other officials were present on the occasion.

In a separate programme, Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launched Pulse Polio Immunization Programme at Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the campaign was launched to eliminate poliomyelitis (polio) in the country by vaccinating all children under the age of five. He said around 52.72 lakh children of less than five years age are to be administered polio drops in the State. He said the success of the programme was that not a single case of polio has been reported in the country since 2011.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Secretary to Governor, A Md Imtiaz, Collector, Krishna, Dr Devi, State Immunization Officer and other officials were present on the occasion.