Nation, Current Affairs

Two Europeans quarantined in Goa over possible exposure to coronavirus

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 5:14 pm IST
This comes a day after another foreign national was suspected of having the infecton
The Europeans arrived to Goa from China. AP photo
 The Europeans arrived to Goa from China. AP photo

Panaji: Two persons from Europe, who arrived in Goa from China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Saturday for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said.

This comes a day after another foreign national, who was admitted to the GMCH for suspected coronavirus, tested negative for the infection.

 

"Two European nationals, who landed in Goa after visiting China, have been kept in an isolation ward at the GMCH for possible exposure to novel coronavirus," GMCH dean Shivanand Bandekar told PTI.

"They were admitted to the GMCH after being shifted from a private hospital. Their blood samples have been sent for testing to a Pune-based laboratory," he added.

The foreign national, who was earlier quarantined at the GMCH and tested negative for the infection, was discharged on Friday, the official said.

Tags: china coronavirus, europeans, people quarantined, goa
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


