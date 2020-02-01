Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 Three men arrested f ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Three men arrested for spreading false info about coronavirus case in Kerala

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 11:04 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 11:04 pm IST
Virus-positive medical student is in stable condition under observation in Thrissur
A man wearing a surgical mask makes a child wear one outside the Government General Hospital in Thrissur where a medical student who had been in Wuhan is being kept in isolation. (AP)
 A man wearing a surgical mask makes a child wear one outside the Government General Hospital in Thrissur where a medical student who had been in Wuhan is being kept in isolation. (AP)

THRISSUR: Three men have been arrested for spreading false information on social media about the coronavirus in relation to a medical student who is in an isolation ward here after testing positive for the novel virus.

The Kerala government said her condition is satisfactory.

 

The young woman is a student of Wuhan University. She is being treated at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

"The health status of the student who tested positive for coronavirus remains satisfactory. The hospital authorities have confirmed that the health condition of all symptomatic persons in isolation is stable," a bulletin said.

Kerala health minister K K Shailaja told reporters here that the three arrested men had been spreading false information about people who had returned to Kerala from China and are under home surveillance as a measure to contain the virus. Six others had forwarded the posts and the state’s cyber crime cell is probing the matter.

Police named the three men as Sabari -- arrested on Friday and released on bail -- Shafi and Siraj. Two cases have been registered in two police stations in Thrissur in this connection, they said.

The minister had earlier warned that strong action would be taken against those putting out false news on the disease.

A medical bulletin issued by the state government said that till date, 1793 people who had returned from coronavirus-affected countries have been identified and put under medical surveillance. Seventy of them are in select isolation facilities and 1,723 are being observed at home.

So far 39 samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, of which 23 samples were negative, it said.

A 24x7 control room has been set up in the state, and a minimum of two hospitals with isolation facilities have been identified in each district to host surveillance cases.

The nCoV sample testing facility at NIV’s Alappuzha Unit will be functional from February 2.

The bulletin advised those who have recently arrived from the corona-affected countries to remain under strict home isolation for 28 days from the date of their arrival in India, whether or not they have symptoms.

The government has advised all people to adhere to health advisories and follow the cough etiquette by covering their nose and mouth with handkerchiefs/towels while sneezing and coughing. Frequent hand washing with soap and water is necessary.

A release from the chief minister's office said coronavirus clinics would be opened at the Medical college Hospital and General Hospital in the state capital Thiruvananthapuram.

A round-the-clock district control room would also be set up.

Special surveillance will be launched to monitor those coming to the state via the Thiruvananthapuram airport.

The release said that of the total 1,793 under observation, 268 are in Kozhikode, 238 at Ernakulam, 265 in Malappuram and 156 in Kollam districts.

...
Tags: thrissur coronavirus, ncov thrissur, kerala coronavirus positive, indian medical student coronavirus, wuhan virus, kerala coronavirus
Location: India, Kerala, Thrissur


Latest From Nation

A central team of health officials visits a hospital in Hyderabad to review preparedness for surveillance of suspected novel coronavirus (nCoV) cases on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Here's the number to call for coronavirus queries in Hyderabad

Digital learning dreamers were disappointed by Union Budget 20-21. (AP)

Rs 3000 cr for skill development is a lot or what?

The Europeans arrived to Goa from China. AP photo

Two Europeans quarantined in Goa over possible exposure to coronavirus

File photo of Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi. PTI photo

Delhi HC to hear plea on execution of Nirbhaya case convicts



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

218 confirmed coronavirus patients in China recovered, discharged: Chinese envoy

As many as 218 patients diagnosed with the new strain of coronavirus have recovered and subsequently discharged from hospitals in China, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said on Friday. (Photo: ANI)

Two Europeans quarantined in Goa over possible exposure to coronavirus

The Europeans arrived to Goa from China. AP photo

Six Indians offloaded prior to departure from Wuhan

ANI photo

Our defence budget really is Rs 3.37 lakh cr. Two-thirds goes towards salaries, etc.

The Indian Army Corps of Signals marches during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. (PTI Photo)

Ready to cooperate with India over coronavirus outbreak: Chinese envoy

ANI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham