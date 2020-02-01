Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 Supreme Court: PIL o ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court: PIL on UP’s order to recover damages

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 1:47 am IST
The court also permitted the PIL petitioner Parwaiz Arif Khan move an application for making the Centre a party in the matter.
Supreme Court.
 Supreme Court.

New Delhi: The SC on Friday sought response from UP government on a PIL seeking the quashing of the notices issued to alleged protesters for the recovery of damages caused to public property during anti-CAA-NRC protests in the State.

Issuing notice on a PIL by one Parwaiz Arif Khan, a bench of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and Justice K.M. Joseph gave UP government four weeks time to respond to the PIL which has contended that notices were being issued in an arbitrary manner and contrary to the guidelines issues by the top court. The court also permitted the PIL petitioner Parwaiz Arif Khan move an application for making the Centre a party in the matter. As the lawyer Nilofar Khan appearing for the PIL petitioner sought liberty of the court to make the Centre  a party in the case, the bench asked him to move an application.

 

He cited instances where the notices have been issued for recovery of damage caused to public property in the course of the anti-CAA agitation to the people long dead or to those who are nonagenarian.  The PIL petitioner has also sought an independent judicial probe, on the lines ordered by the Karnataka high court, into the incidents of alleged violence during protests against CAA and NRC.

Lawyer Nilofar Khan said that the course that has been adopted by the UP government was in breach of the guidelines issued by the top court in 2009 and reiterated in 2018, the Parwaiz Arif Khan that the issuance of notices for the recovery of damage to public property are being dealt with by the additional  district magistrate, especially appointed for the purpose, where as the top court by its guidelines had said that retired judges should deal with it.

...
Tags: up government, caa, nrc
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Osmania University

Hyderabad: AV College students protest for 5th day

The police said that after the truck was signalled to stop at the toll plaza for routine checking the men on board opened fire triggering an encounter between them and the security personnel.

Srinagar: Three JeM militants shot dead

Students from different universities protest at OU Arts college against CAA. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Hyderabad: Fresh CAA protests erupt after Juma prayers

Dilip Ghosh.

FIR filed against West Bengal BJP MP Dilip Ghosh



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
 

Shocking! Antivirus company tracked and sold users' personal browsing histories

The investigation finally reached the conclusion that the users were being tracked and monitored online behind their backs.  (Photo: ANI)
 

Realme Buds Air review: Mid-ranger brings in premium features!

The earbuds come at an interesting price point of Rs 3,999, standing between audiophile quality experience and the generic feature-rich products.
 

Massive Apple leak reveals breakthrough iPhone 12 features

Macotakara has revealed some sizing details about the iPhone 12.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: AV College students protest for 5th day

Osmania University

Hyderabad: Fresh CAA protests erupt after Juma prayers

Students from different universities protest at OU Arts college against CAA. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Hyderabad: Driver wants govt to make private education free for girls

As how his business is, Raju says as weekly vegetable markets have started in many localities, not many vendors are coming to Monday Market to buy vegetables.

Hyderabad: Budget should abolish current taxation system

On the taxes that ought to be scrapped, it is believed that it should result in increasing the purchasing power of the family as they would bring in more salary to home. This will also mean all commodities including petrol, diesel, FMCG would become cheaper by 35 to 52 per cent and there won't be any question of tax evasion. With no scope for black money, it will boost business sector as well.

Hyderabad: Lower prices of essentials in Budget

Amos Lentin clicks a selfie with his family
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham