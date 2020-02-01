Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 Srinagar: Three JeM ...
Srinagar: Three JeM militants shot dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
“Three terrorists were killed and one of our jawan was injured,” the police chief said.
SRINAGAR: Three suspected Jaish-e-Muhammad cadres attempting to enter Kashmir Valley after reportedly sneaking into Jammu and Kashmir from across the border at Hiranagar, 56-km east of winter capital Jammu, were shot dead by security forces in an encounter at Nagrota along the Jammu-Srinagar highway on Friday, the police said. One policeman was injured in the shooting.

J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said in Jammu that three to four militants were going to Srinagar in a truck which was intercepted by the police at Ban toll plaza at Nagrota, about 14-km up Jammu.

 

“The terrorists were believed to be part of a freshly infiltrated group which may have sneaked into Jammu and Kashmir along the International Border (IB) somewhere near Hiranagar in Kathua district. They were on their way to Kashmir Valley,” he said.

The police said that after the truck was signalled to stop at the toll plaza for routine checking the men on board opened fire triggering an encounter between them and the security personnel. “Three terrorists were killed and one of our jawan was injured,” the police chief said.

...
