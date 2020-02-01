Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 JD(U) wants rethink ...
Nation, Current Affairs

JD(U) wants rethink on NPR forms

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2020, 1:26 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 1:26 am IST
Mr Modi, sources said, had wanted NDA leaders to take on the Oppositions’ charge against the CAA.
President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries proceed towards the Central Hall of Parliament to attend the joint session ahead of Budget Session, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)
New Delhi: Asserting that the BJP led NDA government’s decisions are in “deshhit (national interest),” Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday asked ruling alliance leaders not to feel defensive about the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as the law does not discriminate against any citizen of the country, including the Muslims.

During the NDA meeting to chalk out the ruling alliance’s strategy for the Budget Session of Parliament, that commenced on Friday, a key constituent of the NDA, Shriromani Akali Dal (SAD) suggested that the NDA should hold meetings regularly and not like a “token meeting” in the beginning of Parliament sessions.
 
Another constituent Janata Dal (United) urged the Central government to remove questions seeking details of parents in the National Population Register (NPR) questionnaire. The JD(U) also urged the government that each NDA constituent should be briefed separately on the issue and their concerns should be taken into consideration.

 

The SAD also supported the JD(U) on the issue and also suggested that the government should also take suggestions from the NDA allies on key decisions taken by it.

In Bihar, where the JD(U) is leading the coalition government, Assembly polls are scheduled by the end of this year and there is an apprehension that the “misinformation” regarding the NPR could dent the NDA's poll prospects. The government had earlier clarified that people are free to not answer questions about their parents such as place and date of birth in the NPR exercise.

Another ally, Apna Dal requested that the next national Census should also release the “caste-wise” data.  The Prime Minister, it was learnt, told the NDA members that the CAA is not against the Indian citizen and the Opposition was trying to create a rift between people and unrest in the country by trying to communalise the new law.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, caa
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


