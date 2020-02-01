Indian Army sets up quarantine unit for Wuhan returnees

New Delhi: Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police have created quarantine facilities where families and students arriving from Wuhan, China can be monitored for any signs of coronavirus infection. Air India is sending a special flight to rescue Indians struck in Wuhan which has been hit by coronavirus.

Indian Army has created a quarantine facility near Manesar where 300 Indian students arriving from Wuhan, China can be monitored for duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors for any signs of coronavirus infection.

ITBP has created a facility swiftly near ITBP Chhawla Camp, New Delhi for quarantine of 600 Indian families arriving from Wuhan. These families will be monitored by a qualified team of doctors, to watch for any signs of infection. They will be hosted by ITBP. Indian Army officials said that screening and quarantine will be a two step process.

“The first one being screening at airport followed by quarantine at Manesar and if any individual is suspected to be infected, he/she will be shifted to the isolation ward at Base Hospital Delhi Cantonment (BHDC),” said the officials. The screening at the airport will be done by a joint team of Armed Forces Medical Services and Airport Health Authority.

During the screening they will be classified into three groups: suspect case, close contact case and non — contact case. The suspect case will be individuals with any signs of fever and/or cough and/or respiratory distress will be directly transferred to BHDC.

The close contact will be any individual without symptoms but having visited a seafood/animal market or a health facility The non-contact case will be any individual without any symptom or contact.