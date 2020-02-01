Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 FIR filed against We ...
Nation, Current Affairs

FIR filed against West Bengal BJP MP Dilip Ghosh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 1:42 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 1:43 am IST
This is the second time within a month that the BJP MP of Midnapore faced a case for making controversial comments.
Dilip Ghosh.
Kolkata: West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has been booked in an FIR by the police for his sexually outrageous remarks on a young woman, Sudeshna Dutta Gupta, for her protests against the CAA and NRC during his Abhinandan Yatra in the city on Thursday.

A case was booked at the Patuli police station under sections 354 (outraging modesty), 506 (criminal intimidation), 509 (words intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 427 (mischief), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 33 (Act) of the Indian Penal Code on Friday.

Gupta said, “I lodged the complaint against Mr. Ghosh on the basis of murderous intent and sexual remarks made by him. I have also sought for police protection anticipating threats in the coming days.”

Tags: dilip ghosh, sexually outrageous
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]


