Coronavirus: 1,471 persons under observation in Kerala

The health minister presided over a high level meeting of health officials, elected representatives, management of the private hospitals and all other stake holders in Thirssur to review the situation.

THIRUVNANTHAPURAM: The condition of the Kerala medical student who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, is improving in the isolation ward of Thrissur Medical College where she was shifted on Friday. Health minister K.K. Shailaja said the condition of the girl was satisfactory. No new positive case was reported in Kerala on Friday.

Of the 24 samples sent to National Institute of Virology (NIV) earlier, 18 have been found to be negative and results of the remaining are awaited. The authorities sent 15 more samples to the NIV on Friday.

The minister said high alert on coronavirus will continue in all districts. The number of persons under surveillance in the state stood at 1,471 with 418 cases with suspected symptoms being reported on Friday.

The police took action against three persons for spreading fake news about coronavirus.

The health authorities decided to conduct awareness programmes on coronavirus in schools from Monday.

She said there was no cause for worry about those who had been admitted with suspected symptoms in hospital. The minister reiterated that those who returned from China should immediately report to the nearest hospitals or medical centres. Those with suspected symptoms should avoid public functions, marriage ceremonies and mass transport systems for the time being.

The private hospitals have been asked to follow the treatment protocol issued by the government. Any suspected cases coming to the private clinics and private hospitals should be immediately conveyed to the government control room.

Isolation wards have been set up in 85 centres in the private sector.

The results of the samples of three students who had returned from China are still awaited from NIV. The students had presented with symptoms of sore throat following which they had been admitted to the hospital and are currently under observation.

The health authorities have taken the initiative to prepare list of people who might have come in contact with the medical students who returned from China before they were quarantined.