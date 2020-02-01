Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 Amid coronavirus out ...
Amid coronavirus outbreak, India bans export of protective masks, clothing

REUTERS
Published Feb 1, 2020, 12:46 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 1:25 pm IST
India has been taking measures to ensure that all people arriving from China report to health authorities.
Several Indian citizens living in Wuhan are expected to arrive in the country on Saturday. PTI Photo
New Delhi: India on Friday banned the export of personal protection equipment such as masks and clothing amid a global coronavirus outbreak.

It did not give a reason for the ban but it reported its first case of the new coronavirus on Thursday, a woman in Kerala who was a student of Wuhan University in China.

 

The central Chinese city of Wuhan is the epicentre of the outbreak, and the virus has since spread to more than 9,800 people globally and killed 213 people in China.

Several Indian citizens living in Wuhan will arrive in India by plane on Saturday and be taken to a quarantine centre on the outskirts of the capital New Delhi.

India, the world’s second most heavily populated country after China, has taken measures to ensure that all people arriving from China report to health authorities.

...
