Nation Current Affairs 01 Feb 2020 Air India’s ev ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Air India’s evac flight from Wuhan lands in Delhi

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2020, 8:14 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2020, 8:14 am IST
324 Indians brought back from coronavirus-stricken city in China
A B747 aircraft of the Air India at the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi pror to its departure for coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China to bring back Indians, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)
 A B747 aircraft of the Air India at the Indira Gandhi Airport in New Delhi pror to its departure for coronavirus-hit city of Wuhan in China to bring back Indians, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said. The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said.

"With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30 am," said an Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday.

 

There are five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said the Air India spokesperson.

The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 200 people - none of them Indian - have died due to novel coronavirus.

On Friday evening, the Air India spokesperson had stated that another special flight may take off from Delhi airport on Saturday to evacuate Indians from Wuhan.

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.

...
Tags: air india, air india evacuation flight, wuhan india, wuhan virus, coronavirus china, indians wuhan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Even the Cauvery's water has been classified under Category C.

Not a single Karnataka river has water of drinkable quality

According to intelligence personnel, a Philippines-based consortium of medical colleges appointed a principal education associate (PEA), registered in Pune and Chennai, who in turn appointed agents in different parts of country.

Med education agent arrested

Jagan Mohan Reddy

High Court gives Jagan February 7 date

N. Uttam Kumar Reddy

Telangana Congress strategises against TRS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpiceJet dismisses data breach report of 1.2 million passengers

SpiceJet dismisses security lapse findings. (Photo: ANI)
 

Facebook will remove content with misinformation about coronavirus

Content with false claims or conspiracy theories will also be removed. (Photo: ANI)
 

Radical new iPhone leaks; will send shockwaves across Indian smartphone industry

The new research note indicates that Apple will reintroduce Touch ID in an all-new iPhone by integrating it in the power button. (Photo: Roland Quandt)
 

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. (Photo: ANI) 6.
 

Warning! SpiceJet confirms data breach of 1.2 million passenger details

The database backup file on the system was unencrypted.
 

Here’s what each of the lights on your Amazon Echo device mean

A look at what the LED lights on an Amazon Echo mean.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: AV College students protest for 5th day

Osmania University

Hyderabad: Fresh CAA protests erupt after Juma prayers

Students from different universities protest at OU Arts college against CAA. (Photo: DECCAN CHRONICLE)

Hyderabad: Driver wants govt to make private education free for girls

As how his business is, Raju says as weekly vegetable markets have started in many localities, not many vendors are coming to Monday Market to buy vegetables.

Hyderabad: Budget should abolish current taxation system

On the taxes that ought to be scrapped, it is believed that it should result in increasing the purchasing power of the family as they would bring in more salary to home. This will also mean all commodities including petrol, diesel, FMCG would become cheaper by 35 to 52 per cent and there won't be any question of tax evasion. With no scope for black money, it will boost business sector as well.

Hyderabad: Lower prices of essentials in Budget

Amos Lentin clicks a selfie with his family
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham