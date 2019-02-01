search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

‘Where is justice?’: Vijay Mallya tweets after debt tribunal attaches assets

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 1, 2019, 11:10 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 11:10 am IST
In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the attachment of his assets in the case was fair or not.
On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai. (Photo: File)
 On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Liquor baron Vijay Mallya took to Twitter early on Friday to criticise CBI’s action to attach his assets in the fraud and money laundering case.

In a series of tweets, he questioned whether the attachment of his assets in the case was fair or not.

 

“The DRT Recovery Officer recently attaches my Group assets worth over 13,000 crores in India on behalf of the Consortium of Banks. Yet the narrative is that I ran away with the claimed amount of 9000 crores causing loss to the Public Sector Banks. Where is Justice or fair play?,” Vijay Mallya wrote in his first tweet.

“Every morning I wake up to yet another attachment by the DRT recovery officer. Value already crossed 13,000 crores. Banks claim dues including all interest of 9,000 crores which is subject to review. How far will this go and well beyond? Justified??,” he questioned in his second tweet.

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai.

...
Tags: cbi, vijay mallya, twitter
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month. (Photo: Video Screengrab)

Watch: Kashmir woman shot at point blank range, video goes viral on social media

It was a Mirage 200 trainer aircraft. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, both pilots dead

The security forces have also recovered one self-loading rifle and one pistol. (Representational Images)

2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Jaitley said the governmetnhas introduced a culture of honesty in governance and no one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world and escape. (Photo: ANI | File)

No one who cheats India can hide or escape: Arun Jaitley



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Wedding bells! Rafael Nadal set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Mery Perello

Nadal has won a total of 17 Major titles and has been a runner up in eight Grand Slam events. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

Kangana Ranaut with Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain.
 

Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Mithali, who made her ODI debut in June 1999, is serving the game for 19 years and 219 days, now. (Photo: AP)
 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sony Xperia XZ4 to arrive with 6.5-inch OLED display, SD855 SoC

Sony's next flagship, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to debut at MWC.
 

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

No one who cheats India can hide or escape: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said the governmetnhas introduced a culture of honesty in governance and no one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world and escape. (Photo: ANI | File)

Underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested in Senegal: reports

Pujari was arrested on January 22 from Dakar and the Indian embassy was informed on January 26, media reports said quoting officials in Senegal. (Photo: File)

Can't keep quiet anymore: Deve Gowda over jibes from K'taka Cong

Gowda demanded that the Congress prevent its legislators from uttering remarks that could hurt their working relationship. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

E-buses first in Thiruvananthapuram

The KSRTC is currently operating around 10 electric buses, which is running profitably.

Thiruvananthapuram: Coastal areas get Rs 2,000 crore push

Those who are willing to relocate from their current dwelling places will be given `10 lakh to buy land and to construct houses beyond 200 metres from the coast. n aszzzz qcvadsfsdfjsdfkj s zzzz qcvadsfsdfjsdfkj szzzz qcvadsfsdads
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham