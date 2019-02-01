Watch: Kashmir woman shot at point blank range, video goes viral on social media

A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month. (Photo: Video Screengrab)

Srinagar: In a gruesome video of an execution style killing of a young woman by unidentified gunmen that went viral on Thursday night has prompted Jammu and Kashmir police to launch an investigation into the murder.

The woman has been identified as Ishrat Muneer of Dangerpora village in Pulwama district. Her body was found this morning from Cherwad Shopian.

In a ten-second video the woman is seen pleading with the gunmen to spare her life but she is shot several times.

A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month.

A letter which was found along with the body of the woman blamed her for working with the security forces. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.