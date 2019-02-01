search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Watch: Kashmir woman shot at point blank range, video goes viral on social media

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 1, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 12:01 pm IST
In a ten-second video the woman is seen pleading with the gunmen to spare her life but she is shot several times.
A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month. (Photo: Video Screengrab)
 A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month. (Photo: Video Screengrab)

Srinagar: In a gruesome video of an execution style killing of a young woman by unidentified gunmen that went viral on Thursday night has prompted Jammu and Kashmir police to launch an investigation into the murder.

The woman has been identified as Ishrat Muneer of Dangerpora village in Pulwama district. Her body was found this morning from Cherwad Shopian.

 

In a ten-second video the woman is seen pleading with the gunmen to spare her life but she is shot several times.

A senior police officer said the woman was married and related to Albadr commander Zeenat ul Islam who was killed in an encounter last month.

A letter which was found along with the body of the woman blamed her for working with the security forces. No group has claimed responsibility for the killing.

...
Tags: kashmir woman shot dead, jammu police, social media, crime
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu


Latest From Nation

Anna Hazare has been on a hunger strike since January 30 in Maharashtra's Ralegan Siddhi village. (Photo: PTI)

Anna Hazare's blood pressure, sugar levels increase on Day 3 of hunger strike

The incident took place on Thursday in Garagwhan Zilla Parishad primary school located in Hadgaon tehsil of Nanded district (Photo:ANI)

Snake found in Mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

Usually, Naidu wears white, cream or yellow coloured clothes but this was the first time he wore a black shirt. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Chandrababu Naidu wears black shirt in protest against Centre

“NITI Aayog vice-chairman asked ‘How can a country grow at an average of 7 per cent without employment?’ That is exactly our question. With unemployment at a 45-year high, how can we believe that the economy is growing at 7 per cent,” Chidambaram said on Twitter. (Photo: File)

‘How can a country grow without employment?’: Chidambaram’s dig at Modi govt



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Snake found in Mid-day meal of government school in Maharashtra

The incident took place on Thursday in Garagwhan Zilla Parishad primary school located in Hadgaon tehsil of Nanded district (Photo:ANI)
 

Indian-American Ami Bera to chair key congress subcommittee on foreign affairs

The 53-year-old four-term Congressman would chair the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations (FIle Photo)
 

Wedding bells! Rafael Nadal set to tie the knot with longtime girlfriend Mery Perello

Nadal has won a total of 17 Major titles and has been a runner up in eight Grand Slam events. (Photo: AFP)
 

'Manikarnika' producer Kamal Jain supports Kangana & slams Krish; read full statement

Kangana Ranaut with Manikarnika producer Kamal Jain.
 

Mithali Raj becomes first woman cricketer to play 200 ODIs

Mithali, who made her ODI debut in June 1999, is serving the game for 19 years and 219 days, now. (Photo: AP)
 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, pilot dead

It was a Mirage 200 trainer aircraft. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

2 Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

The security forces have also recovered one self-loading rifle and one pistol. (Representational Images)

‘Where is justice?’: Vijay Mallya tweets after debt tribunal attaches assets

On January 5, Vijay Mallya became the first Indian businessman to be declared a fugitive economic offender by a special court in Mumbai. (Photo: File)

No one who cheats India can hide or escape: Arun Jaitley

Jaitley said the governmetnhas introduced a culture of honesty in governance and no one who cheats India can hide anywhere in the world and escape. (Photo: ANI | File)

Underworld don Ravi Pujari arrested in Senegal: reports

Pujari was arrested on January 22 from Dakar and the Indian embassy was informed on January 26, media reports said quoting officials in Senegal. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham