SC asks Centre why regular CBI director hasn't been appointed

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Taking account of attorney general's submissions that committee will hold meeting on Friday, apex court posted matter for hearing on Feb 6.
A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha said the post of CBI director was sensitive and the government should have appointed a regular director by now. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Centre why it has not appointed a regular CBI director and said it was "averse" to the appointment of an interim chief for the agency for a long period.

A bench comprising justices Arun Mishra and Naveen Sinha said the post of CBI director was sensitive and the government should have appointed a regular director by now.

 

Attorney General K K Venugopal told the court that a high-powered committee headed by the prime minister will hold a meeting Friday to select a new CBI director.

He also told the court that the Centre had taken the approval of the high-powered committee before appointing IPS officer M Nageswara Rao as the interim CBI director.

Taking account of the attorney general's submissions that the committee will hold a meeting on Friday, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on February 6.

The bench was hearing a petition of NGO Common Cause challenging the appointment of Rao as interim CBI Director.

