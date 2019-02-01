search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Political war breaks out over ‘leaked’ job data

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 1, 2019, 1:20 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 1:22 am IST
The government fielded Niti Aayog top officials to debunk it as a “draft not yet finalised” and to counter the Opposition’s attacks.
While the BJP likened the Congress president to Mussolini, saying he has a myopic understanding of issues, just like the Italian dictator. (Picture for representational purposes only)
 While the BJP likened the Congress president to Mussolini, saying he has a myopic understanding of issues, just like the Italian dictator. (Picture for representational purposes only)

New Delhi: The country’s unemployment rate hit a 45-year high of 6.1 per cent in 2017-18, the National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO) periodic labour report, which has not been released but was leaked to a newspaper on the eve of the Narendra Modi government’s final, interim Budget, claimed, setting off a political slugfest.

On Thursday, soon after the damaging report on job creation under the Modi government appeared — the first survey since demonetisation was accounced in November 2016 — the government fielded Niti Aayog top officials to debunk it as a “draft not yet finalised” and to counter the Opposition’s attacks.

 

While the Congress called the Centre’s job creation record a “national disaster”, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti picked up Mr Modi’s “vanakkam” remark in Pondicherry and tweeted, “Chaliye berozgari ko vanakkam. On a serious note, this is quite worrying.”

During the bitter duel on Twitter, Congress president Rahul Gandhi threw the “fuhrer” barb at Prime Minister Modi, while the BJP likened the Congress president to Mussolini, saying he has a myopic understanding of issues, just like the Italian dictator.

...
Tags: national sample survey office, narendra modi government, budget
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Truth can’t be hidden or buried: Rahul Gandhi

Latest From Nation

Madras high court

Madras high court raps government officials for not discharging their duties properly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Governor exhorts scientists to develop new water, soil conservation tech

Governor Banwarilal Purohit distributes award to one of the scientists who contributed in the field of research on soil and water conservation in Ooty on Thursday. (DC)

When Governor went wrong with oranges

Dr S. Manivannan

Ooty: Tackling climate change in agri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sony Xperia XZ4 to arrive with 6.5-inch OLED display, SD855 SoC

Sony's next flagship, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to debut at MWC.
 

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life. (Photo: File)
 

Michael Vaughan takes jibe at Men in Blue's poor batting show, Indian fans bite back

Michael Vaughan, who is heavily active on social media, was left bewildered with Rohit Sharma-led India’s horrendous batting performance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika
 

NZ vs Ind: Talking points from 4th New Zealand-India ODI follwing the visitors' loss

After outplaying New Zealand in the first three ODIs to clinch the series, India suffered the same fate as the hosts after suffering a huge defeat. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Truth can’t be hidden or buried: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Vendors will be compensated: Mahmood Ali

Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali

Total loss estimated to be Rs 20 crore

Fire fighters and police personnel try to control the massive blaze at the Exhibition Grounds hosting the All India Industrial Exhibition on Wednesday. (P. Anil Kumar)

Report stating 'unemployment at 45-yr high' not verified: NITI Aayog

'It is not right to compare the two data sets, this data is not verified. It is not correct to use this report as final,' Kumar added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will start hearing the petitions from February 6 onwards. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham