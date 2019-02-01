search on deccanchronicle.com
ED to attach RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, family’s properties

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Feb 1, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Action against Rabri Devi and her daughter was initiated after they couldn’t convince the officials about the source of these properties.
Patna: RJD Chief Lalu Yadav and family facing investigation in connection with Benami land deals was in for another setback after income tax department on Thursday ordered attachment of properties in and around Patna worth several crores.

Sources claim that at least three properties on the outskirts of Patna have come under the scanner of the I-T department.

 

Reports available with this newspaper suggest that all three plots were donated to former chief minister Rabri Devi and her daughter Hema Yadav by two helpers of Lalu Yadav in the year 2008.

Action against Rabri Devi and her daughter was initiated after they couldn’t convince the officials investigating the case about the source of these properties.
It is alleged in the complaint case that one of the landowner Hridyanand Chaudhary who was earlier employed as Lalu Yadav’s helper was given a job in the railway department while another person Lalan Chaudhary is currently posted in Bihar Legislative Council as a fourth-grade employee.

RJD Chief Lalu Yadav is currently serving jail term after being convicted in fodder scam and being treated at Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) Ranchi.

In a similar case last year the income tax had attached a multi-storey building worth Rs 3 Crores in Patna’s Sheikhpura area which was allegedly owned by a shell company Fair Grow Holdings Private Limited.

Sources claim that Lalu Yadav’s elder son Tej Pratap and his two sisters Chanda and Ragini Yadav were earlier directors of the company.

I-T department had also provisionally attached two plots in Patna last year on suspicion that they were acquired by the family through Benami transactions.

Tags: benami land deals, income tax department, lalu prasad yadav
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


