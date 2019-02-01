search on deccanchronicle.com
Chandrababu Naidu wears black shirt in protest against Centre

Published Feb 1, 2019, 12:51 pm IST
Naidu’s cabinet colleagues including his son and all other party legislators also wore black.
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday wore a black shirt to protest against the Centre’s “step motherly” treatment to the state and for not fulfilling its promises including granting special category status.

Earlier, during a teleconference with TDP leaders, Naidu said that demonstrations would be held in the state till February 10. The next day he will head to New Delhi where he would lead a protest.

The protests in the national capital would continue till February 14.

