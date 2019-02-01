CM Edappadi K Palaniswami launches Tamil Nadu’s first smart dustbin

CHENNAI: Close on the heels of enforcing a ban on plastics in Tamil Nadu, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Thursday launched a smart dustbin (reverse vending machine) near his camp office here, installed at a cost of Rs. 5.5 lakh.

This is the first such machine that disposes plastic bottles and also offers a reward to users.

About 500 such smart dustbins will soon be installed at various locations across Tamil Nadu to tackle the menace of plastic waste especially bottles and thereby make the environment safer.

The machine will crush aluminum beverage bottles, plastic bottles, once they are inserted into the machine. Those who dispose plastic bottles into the bin will be provided with a coupon with which they can exchange for goods at a discount at shops mentioned on the coupon.

This initiative will go a long way in ridding the bottles or cans that are littered around, especially at bus stands, railway stations and on the highways, theatres and commercial complexes. The Edappadi Palaniswami government had on January 1 this year enforced a ban on the use of plastics and plastic carry bags. In view of the support extended by the members of the public to the government’s initiative, Palaniswami has launched the smart dustbin on Thursday.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board secretary T. Sekar, Golden Star Innovation Private Ltd directors: Dr. Hephzibah, Amalan Samraj and joint founder Utsav Sahni and legislator J.C.D. Prabhakar were among those who participated.

A smart solution to eliminating plastic bottles:

An expert in waste management, the Golden Star Innovation Pvt Ltd., has introduced the first ever smart dustbin in the Greater Chennai Corporation, as part of the company’s innovative ideas in waste management to keep the city clean and hygienic.

The Reverse Vending Machine (RVM) is based on the principle of “Drop a plastic bottle into the machine and in return get an attractive price coupon.” Chennaiites not only get rewards but also a sense of satisfaction in keeping the metro clean.

The RVMs help to properly dispose of plastic PET bottles, aluminum and steel cans and the machines will accept all recyclable waste products that carry a barcode, such as plastic bottles, cans, coffee cup lids, tetra packs, fruit juice containers and glass bottles.