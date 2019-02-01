search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Can't keep quiet anymore: Deve Gowda over jibes from K'taka Cong

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 1, 2019, 10:20 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 10:24 am IST
The Janata Dal (Secular) chief claimed that he has been 'in pain' ever since his son became the Chief Minister.
Gowda demanded that the Congress prevent its legislators from uttering remarks that could hurt their working relationship. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: Pointing towards the cracks widening in Karnataka’s coalition government, Janata Dal (Secular) chief Deve Gowda on Thursday condemned the frequency with which Congress legislators were taking potshots at his son – Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and said that he cannot remain silent on the matter anymore.

Gowda demanded that the Congress prevent its legislators from uttering remarks that could hurt their working relationship.

 

"Is this any way to run a coalition government? Every day, we have to request our coalition partner to not utter unparliamentary remarks," he said.

JD(S) chief said he has been “in pain” ever since his son became the chief minister.

"All kinds of things have happened in these six months. I have not opened my mouth till now, but I can't keep quiet anymore," he added.

A few days ago, a visibly offended Kumaraswamy had even offered to quit his post.

These warnings issued by Gowda and Kumaraswamy are seen as a reaction to Congress legislator ST Somasekhar's recent remark that Karnataka would have witnessed "real development" if former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had received another term.

His party colleague, C Puttarangashetty, went a step further by saying that Siddaramaiah is the only chief minister in his book.

On Monday, Kumaraswamy asked its alliance partner to control its lawmakers because they were "crossing the alliance line".

"If they want to continue with the same thing, I am ready to step down. They are crossing the line," he told reporters, adding that such wayward behaviour will only hurt the alliance partner.

The Congress tried to make amends in the hours that followed, with state unit chief Dinesh Gundu Rao saying that "statements crossing the lakshmanrekha of coalition politics" will not be tolerated. He also said that Somasekhar has apologised for his remarks.

However, Kumaraswamy seems to have calmed down since then. "I'm telling you all as well as the people of the state to have faith in me. Yes, I did say yesterday that I will resign due to certain developments. I said that because a few people were talking against me," he said on Thursday.

Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) joined hands to keep BJP out of power after the Karnataka elections.

Tags: congress, bjp, congress-jd(s) alliance, deve gowda, hd kumaraswamy
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


