search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Bypoll results 2019: Congress bags Ramgarh, BJP Jind

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2019, 1:34 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 1:34 am IST
In Ramgarh, Rajasthan, there was a total of 20 rounds.
The Congress has won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12,228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair got a total of 83,311 votes. BJP’s Suwant Singh garnered 71,083 votes. BSP candidate and former Union minister’s son Jagat Singh, a former MLA, came third in this triangular contest.
 The Congress has won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12,228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair got a total of 83,311 votes. BJP’s Suwant Singh garnered 71,083 votes. BSP candidate and former Union minister’s son Jagat Singh, a former MLA, came third in this triangular contest.

RAMGARH/JIND: After a drubbing in three Hindi heartland states recently, it has been a mixed bag for the BJP in the bypolls in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh and Jind in Haryana.

The Congress has won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12,228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair got a total of 83,311 votes. BJP’s Suwant Singh garnered 71,083 votes. BSP candidate and former Union minister’s son Jagat Singh, a former MLA, came third in this triangular contest.

 

In Jind, BJP candidate Krishan Middha won with a margin of 12,936 votes defeating his JJP rival Digvijay Singh Chautala. Middha polled 50,566 votes against Chautala’s 37,631 votes, officials said. Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala was at third spot with 22,740 votes.

In a setback for main opposition Indian National Lok Dal, which held the seat, its candidate Umed Singh Redhu was trailing at fourth spot.  

In Ramgarh, Rajasthan, there was a total of 20 rounds. Ballot papers were counted first, followed by votes polled on electronic voting machines, officials said.

As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election on January 28.  The election to the Assembly seat could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 Rajasthan elections.

The seat, which was won by the BJP in the 2013 state elections, witnessed a triangular contest this time – between the ruling Congress, Opposition BJP and BSP. In the December 7 polls, the Congress won 99 seats, RLD one, BJP 73, BSP six, RLTP three, and CPI (M) and BTP two each, and 13 independents emerged victorious in the state election.

In Jind, Haryana, twenty-one candidates, including two women, contested the bypoll, which were held on January 28.

A healthy voter turnout of 75.77 per cent was reported in the by-election to the Jind assembly constituency, dubbed as a prestige battle for the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ahead of the Parliamentary and Assembly polls.

The bypoll was also important for the newly-floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the main opposition INLD. The by-election was nec-essitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishan Middha recently joined the BJP and contested as the BJP’s candidate for the bypoll.

...
Tags: bjp, congress, shafia zubair, bypolls
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ramgarh


Latest From Nation

Madras high court

Madras high court raps government officials for not discharging their duties properly

Governor Banwarilal Purohit

Governor exhorts scientists to develop new water, soil conservation tech

Governor Banwarilal Purohit distributes award to one of the scientists who contributed in the field of research on soil and water conservation in Ooty on Thursday. (DC)

When Governor went wrong with oranges

Dr S. Manivannan

Ooty: Tackling climate change in agri



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Crafting perfection in pints

Simba is also the first in Inida to have introduced a bottled stout. (Photo: ANI)
 

Sony Xperia XZ4 to arrive with 6.5-inch OLED display, SD855 SoC

Sony's next flagship, the Xperia XZ4 is expected to debut at MWC.
 

Who wants Trump to be President? God does, says White House

Trump, a Republican, has strong backing from the politically influential US evangelical movement, which early on decided to overlook multiple lurid reports regarding his private life. (Photo: File)
 

Michael Vaughan takes jibe at Men in Blue's poor batting show, Indian fans bite back

Michael Vaughan, who is heavily active on social media, was left bewildered with Rohit Sharma-led India’s horrendous batting performance. (Photo: AFP)
 

Kangana vs Krish: Manikarnika row gets new twist with director's screenshots

Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi aka Krish and Kangana Ranaut from Manikarnika
 

NZ vs Ind: Talking points from 4th New Zealand-India ODI follwing the visitors' loss

After outplaying New Zealand in the first three ODIs to clinch the series, India suffered the same fate as the hosts after suffering a huge defeat. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Truth can’t be hidden or buried: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi

Vendors will be compensated: Mahmood Ali

Home minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali

Total loss estimated to be Rs 20 crore

Fire fighters and police personnel try to control the massive blaze at the Exhibition Grounds hosting the All India Industrial Exhibition on Wednesday. (P. Anil Kumar)

Report stating 'unemployment at 45-yr high' not verified: NITI Aayog

'It is not right to compare the two data sets, this data is not verified. It is not correct to use this report as final,' Kumar added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

SC to hear pleas challenging women entry to Sabarimala temple on Feb 6

A five-judge constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi will start hearing the petitions from February 6 onwards. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham