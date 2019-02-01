Bypoll results 2019: Congress bags Ramgarh, BJP Jind

The Congress has won the Ramgarh seat with a margin of 12,228 votes. Congress candidate Shafia Zubair got a total of 83,311 votes. BJP’s Suwant Singh garnered 71,083 votes. BSP candidate and former Union minister’s son Jagat Singh, a former MLA, came third in this triangular contest.

RAMGARH/JIND: After a drubbing in three Hindi heartland states recently, it has been a mixed bag for the BJP in the bypolls in Rajasthan’s Ramgarh and Jind in Haryana.

In Jind, BJP candidate Krishan Middha won with a margin of 12,936 votes defeating his JJP rival Digvijay Singh Chautala. Middha polled 50,566 votes against Chautala’s 37,631 votes, officials said. Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala was at third spot with 22,740 votes.

In a setback for main opposition Indian National Lok Dal, which held the seat, its candidate Umed Singh Redhu was trailing at fourth spot.

In Ramgarh, Rajasthan, there was a total of 20 rounds. Ballot papers were counted first, followed by votes polled on electronic voting machines, officials said.

As many as 20 candidates contested the Ramgarh election on January 28. The election to the Assembly seat could not be held along with other constituencies due to the death of BSP candidate ahead of the December 7 Rajasthan elections.

The seat, which was won by the BJP in the 2013 state elections, witnessed a triangular contest this time – between the ruling Congress, Opposition BJP and BSP. In the December 7 polls, the Congress won 99 seats, RLD one, BJP 73, BSP six, RLTP three, and CPI (M) and BTP two each, and 13 independents emerged victorious in the state election.

In Jind, Haryana, twenty-one candidates, including two women, contested the bypoll, which were held on January 28.

A healthy voter turnout of 75.77 per cent was reported in the by-election to the Jind assembly constituency, dubbed as a prestige battle for the ruling BJP, the Congress and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) ahead of the Parliamentary and Assembly polls.

The bypoll was also important for the newly-floated Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), which was formed after a split in the main opposition INLD. The by-election was nec-essitated following the death of INLD MLA Hari Chan Middha, whose son Krishan Middha recently joined the BJP and contested as the BJP’s candidate for the bypoll.