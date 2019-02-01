Budget 2019: 'Interim Budget just trailer for India's development,' says PM Modi

'But now PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will benefit over 12 crore farmers who own 5 acres or less than 5 acres of land,' Modi added. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Soon after the Budget was presented in the Parliament by Piyush Goyal, PM Modi addressed media and said that the interim Budget is just a trailer of the budget which, after elections, will take India on the path to development.

“From middle class to labourers, from farmers’ growth to the development of businessmen, from manufacturing to MSME sector, from growth of the economy to development of New India, everyone has been taken care of in this interim budget,” Modi said.

PM Modi added that it is the generosity and honesty of the middle and middle upper class which provides tax to the nation through which schemes are formulated and there is welfare of the poor.

Talking about exemption from taxation, PM Modi said that there has always been a demand to exempt those with annual income up to Rs 5 lakh and Modi government fulfilled it.

Addressing the issue about farmers, Modi said that there have been several schemes by different governments from time to time but only 2-3 crore farmers were included in those schemes. “But now PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme will benefit over 12 crore farmers who own 5 acres or less than 5 acres of land,” Modi added.