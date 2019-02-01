search on deccanchronicle.com
Budget 2019: 'Giving Rs 17 a day, an insult to farmers,' says Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Feb 1, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 4:06 pm IST
Goyal said farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year, which amounts to Rs 16.44 daily, in three instalments under central govt scheme.
'Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for,' Gandhi tweeted using hashtag 'AakhriJumlaBudget'.
 

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged the government destroyed the lives of farmers over the past five years, and said its Interim Budget announcement of "Rs 17 a day" for them was an insult to everything they stand and work for.

Finance Minister Piyush Goyal, in the Interim Budget on Friday, said farmers will be provided Rs 6,000 per year, which amounts to Rs 16.44 daily, in three instalments under a central government scheme.

 

"Dear NoMo, 5 years of your incompetence and arrogance has destroyed the lives of our farmers. Giving them Rs 17 a day is an insult to everything they stand and work for," Gandhi tweeted using hashtag 'AakhriJumlaBudget'.

Presenting the Interim Budget, Goyal sought to address some of the distress that the farm sector has been facing. He said the scheme will be "fully funded by the central government".

...
