Amaravati type township in Kochi

Vijayawada: Amaravati Township, AP government’s most touted project has become a role model for other states.

Kerala government seems to be following the footsteps of Andhra Pradesh to have an Amaravati like township in Kerala.

Amaravati model townships will be coming up in Kochi, said Kerala finance minister Thomas Issac during his Budget presentation on Thursday.

Amaravati Township, the main project of Urban Development Authority in Mangalagiri, was started with the vision of making AP capital like Singapore. It had collaborated with Singapore’s house construction corporation-Surbana International and is planning to construct 2, 3 bedroom and duplex flats in 50 acres. The township will contain underground current wires, gas supply by pipes and fibre optic communication lines.

The Andhra Pradesh government is also planning to develop two or three major industrial townships along the outer ring road around Amaravati. About 33,000 acres of lush agricultural land on the banks of the Krishna, about 12 km to the north-west of Vijayawada, has been earmarked for Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu’s dream project, estimated to cost `3 lakh crore.

Kochi, to be developed along the lines of the Amaravati model, is sure to attract more number of visitors to the destination, added Mr Issac.