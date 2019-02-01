search on deccanchronicle.com
Alok Verma might be in trouble for ‘defying’ government

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 1, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 1:14 am IST
Mr Verma reiterated his position that he stands superannuated from the post of Director, CBI from January 10 evening.
New Delhi: Ousted CBI director Alok Verma is likely to face departmental action for defying a government order asking him to join as chief of Fire Services on Thursday, the day of his superannuation, and this may include suspension of pensionary benefits, officials said.

According to the officials, this non-compliance of the directive amounted to violation of service rules for all India services officers.

 

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had directed Verma to take charge as director general of the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Thursday.

As Mr Verma did not take up the new assignment as directed, he is likely to face departmental action which may include suspension of pensionary benefits, MHA officials said. In response to the letter sent by the MHA, Mr Verma reiterated his position that he stands superannuated from the post of Director, CBI from January 10 evening.

Tags: alok verma, fire services
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


