Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, both pilots dead

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Feb 1, 2019, 11:27 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2019, 12:03 pm IST
Both were test pilots- Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol.
It was a Mirage 200 trainer aircraft. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Bengaluru: A pilot was killed after a Mirage fighter aircraft crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

It was a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft.

 

Both pilots had ejected and have succumbed to their injuries.

The reasons for the crash are yet to be determined, sources said.

More details are awaited.

