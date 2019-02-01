Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, both pilots dead

It was a Mirage 200 trainer aircraft. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: A pilot was killed after a Mirage fighter aircraft crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.

It was a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft.

#Visuals: Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of HAL crashes at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, one pilot dead. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/oM4CUEPu97 — ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019

Both pilots had ejected and have succumbed to their injuries.

Both were test pilots- Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol.

The reasons for the crash are yet to be determined, sources said.

