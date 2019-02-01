Air Force’s Mirage aircraft crashes near Bengaluru’s HAL airport, both pilots dead

Bengaluru: A pilot was killed after a Mirage fighter aircraft crashed at the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) airport in Bengaluru, news agency ANI reported.
It was a Mirage 2000 trainer aircraft.
#Visuals: Mirage 2000 trainer fighter aircraft of HAL crashes at HAL Airport in Bengaluru, one pilot dead. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/oM4CUEPu97— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2019
Both pilots had ejected and have succumbed to their injuries.
Both were test pilots- Squadron leader Negi and Squadron leader Abrol.
The reasons for the crash are yet to be determined, sources said.
More details are awaited....
