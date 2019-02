The security forces have also recovered one self-loading rifle and one pistol. (Representational Images)

Pulwama: Two Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were neutralised by security forces during an encounter in Pulwama on Friday.

The terrorists have been identified as Shahid Ahmad Baba and Aniyat Ahmad Ziger, both affiliated to JeM.

The security forces have also recovered one self-loading rifle and one pistol.

The Police has registered a case and initiated an investigation in the matter.