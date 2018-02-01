Budget 2018: Mobile phones, cigarettes costlier; here's what's up, what's down

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, tabled the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, tabled the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament.

The proposal announced by Jaitley in his much-anticipated Budget speech after the announcement of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in 2017, could pinch wallets of common men if they had planned to purchase mobile phones or television sets after the Budget.

The Budget proposed changes in excise and custom duties on certain items which are set to get costlier.

A lion's share of the finance minister's Budget speech focused on farmers and agricultural benefits.

Here is a list of products/services that will see a change in price with Union Budget 2018

What's getting costlier?

Orange fruit juice - increased to 35 per cent from 30 per cent

Other fruit juices and vegetable juices - increased to 50 per cent from 30 per cent

Cranberry juice - raised by 50 per cent from 10 per cent

Miscellaneous food preparations (other than soya protein) - raised by 50 per cent from 30 per cent

Perfumes and toilet waters - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Beauty or make-up preparations and preparations for the care of the skin (other than medicaments), including sunscreen or suntan preparations; manicure or pedicure preparations - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Preparations for use on the hair - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Preparations for oral or dental hygiene, including denture fixative pastes and powders; yarn used to clean between the teeth (dental floss), in individual retail packages - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Pre-shave, shaving or after-shave preparations, personal deodorants, bath preparations, depilatories and other perfumery, cosmetic or toilet preparations, not elsewhere specified or included, prepared room deodorisers, whether or not perfumed or having disinfectant properties - raised by 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Automobile and automobile parts

Specified parts/accessories of motor vehicles, motor cars, motor cycles - increased to 15 per cent from 7.5 or 10 per cent

CKD imports of motor vehicle, motor cars, motor cycles - raised by 15 per cent from 10 per cent

CBU imports of motor vehicles - increased by 25 per cent from 20 per cent

Truck and Bus radial tyres - raised by 15 per cent from 10 per cent

Silk fabrics - raised by 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Foot Wear - raised by 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Parts of foot wear - raised by 15 per cent from 10 per cent

Cut and polished coloured gemstones - increased to 5 per cent from 2.5 per cent

Diamonds including lab grown diamonds-semi processed, half-cut or broken; non-industrial diamonds including lab-grown diamonds (other than rough diamonds), including cut and polished diamonds - increased to 5 per cent from 2.5 per cent

Artificial jewellery - raised by 20 per cent from 15 per cent

Mobile phones - raised by 20 per cent from 15 per cent

Specified parts and accessories of cellular mobile phones - raised by 15 per cent from 7.5 or 10 per cent

PCBA of charger/adapter and moulded plastics of charger/adapter of cellular mobile phones - increased to 10 per cent from nil

Smart watches/wearable devices - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

LCD/LED/OLED panels and other parts of LCD/LED/OLED TVs - increased to 15 per cent from 7.5 per cent or 10 per cent

Specified parts for manufacture of LCD/LED TV panels - increased to 10 per cent from nil

Preform of silica for use in the manufacture of telecommunication grade optical fibres or optical fibre cables - raised by 5 per cent from nil

Seats and parts of seats (except aircraft seats and parts thereof), other furniture and parts - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Mattresses supports; articles of bedding and similar furnishing - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Lamps and lighting fitting, illuminated signs, illuminated name plates and the like (except solar lanterns or solar lamps) - raised by 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Wrist watches, pocket watches and other watches, including stop watches - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Other clocks, including alarm clocks - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Tricycles, scooters, pedal cars and similar wheeled toys; dolls’ carriages; dolls; other toys; puzzles of all kinds - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Video game consoles and machines, articles for funfair, table or parlor games and automatic bowling alley equipment - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Festive, carnival or other entertainment articles - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Articles and equipment for sports or outdoor games, swimming pools and paddling pools (other than articles and equipment for general physical exercise, gymnastics or athletics) - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Fishing rods, fishing-hooks and other line fishing tackle; fish landing nets, butter fly nets and similar nets; decoy birds and similar hunting or shooting requisites - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Roundabouts, swings, shooting galleries and other fairground amusements; travelling circuses, traveling menageries and travelling theatres - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Candles, tapers and the like - increased to 25 per cent from 10 per cent

Kites, Sunglasses - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Date, sealing or numbering stamps, and the like - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Cigarette lighters and other lighters, whether or not mechanical or electrical, and parts thereof other than flints and wicks - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Scent sprays and similar toilet sprays, and mounts and heads therefor; powder-puffs and pads for the application of cosmetic or toilet preparations - increased to 20 per cent from 10 per cent

Crude edible vegetable oils like Ground nut oil, Olive oil, Cotton seed oil, Safflower seed oil, Saffola oil, Coconut oil, Palm Kernel/Babassu oil, Linseed oil, Maize corn oil, Castor oil, Sesame oil, other fixed vegetable fats and oils - increased to 30 per cent from 12.5 per cent

Refined edible vegetable oils, like Ground nut oil, Olive oil, Cotton seed oil, Safflower seed oil, Saffola oil, Coconut oil, Palm Kernel/Babassu oil, Linseed oil, Maize corn oil, Castor oil, Sesame oil, other fixed vegetable fats and oils, edible margarine of vegetable origin, Sal fat - increased to 35 per cent from 20 per cent

Refractory bricks, blocks, tiles and similar refractory ceramic constructional goods, other than those of siliceous fossil meals or similar siliceous earths - increased to 7.5 per cent from 5 per cent

Other refractory ceramic goods - increased to 7.5 per cent from 5 per cent

Levy of Social Welfare Surcharge on imported goods (other than those mentioned at S.No. 3 to 6 below) to finance education, housing and social security - at 10 per cent of the aggregate duties of customs

Silver (including silver plated with gold or platinum), unwrought or in semi-manufactured form, or in powder form - at 3 per cent of the aggregate duties of Customs

Levy of Road and Infrastructure Cess on imported motor spirit commonly known as petrol and high speed diesel oil - at Rs 8 per litre

What's getting cheaper?