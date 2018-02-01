search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Indian spinners run riot, Proteas in trouble
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2018: Govt ensures payment of full MSP even if farmers sell below cost

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 12:31 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 6:45 pm IST
The finance minister said the agricultural output of the country is at a record high and wage of farmers will be doubled by 2022. 
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the focus is on low-cost farming, higher MSP. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the focus is on low-cost farming, higher MSP. (Photo: Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi-led NDA government presented the Union Budget 2018-19 on Thursday. In the last full-fledged Budget of the BJP government Finance Minister Arun Jaitley tabled a lot of proposals for the agriculture and the rural economy. 

For agiculture sector, the Budget 2018 has proposed increasing the minimum support price (MSP) of all crops to at least 1.5 times that of the production cost.

 

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, "The government will ensure payment of full MSP even if farmers sell below MSP."

Agriculture-related stocks gained after the government's proposal.

Also read: Union Budget 2018: Key highlights 

The finance minister said the agricultural output of the country is at a record high and wage of farmers will be doubled by 2022. 

In his Budget speech, Jaitley said the Government has ensured that services and benefits reach to people directly. "The direct benefit transfer in India is the biggest such exercise in the world," he said.

The finance minister said, the focus is on low-cost farming, higher MSP. "Emphasis is on generating farm and non-farm employment for farmers," Jaitley said.

The Budget further said that the credit for agricultural activities is up from Rs 10 lakh crore to Rs 11 lakh crore.

In his Budget speech Jaitley said, "Agri-Market Development Fund with a corpus of Rs 2,000 crore to be set up for developing agricultural markets."

He further said, Restructured National Bamboo Mission will be launched with an allocation of Rs 1,290 crore to promote bamboo sector in a holistic manner.

Jaitley said, "Grameen Agricultural Market (GRAM) will provide farmers a means to sell directly to buyers."

The Budget also announced Rs 500 crore for Operation Green. It also allocation to food processing ministry is being doubled to Rs 1,400 crore from Rs 715 crore.

For the development of the rural economy, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech said Rs 14.34 lakh crore will be spent for providing livelihood to rural India through infrastructure building.

Jaitley said, "Loans to self help groups will increase to Rs 75,000 crore by March 2019."

The Finance Minister emphasised the Government's mission of providing roof over the head of every poor people by 2022. "We aim that by 2022, all poor people have a house to live in," Jaitley said.

The Government also targets to construct two crore toilets in the next financial year, Jaitley said.

Jaitley said that under the Ujwala scheme, the Government will give 8 crore women new LPG connections. 

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shaveducking is the cruel new dating trend men with beards must know about

As beards become trendy, more people are reporting this feeling which can strike at any stage in a relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra issues not addressed in Budget 2018: TDP

Minister of State for Science and Technology and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary.

1st defence corridor in TN linking Chennai, B'luru: Sitharaman on Union Budget

An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Budget 2018: Mobile phones, cigarettes costlier; here's what's up, what's down

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, tabled the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament.  (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2018: Chidambaram says Jaitley failed, consequences will follow

Former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Government over the newly tabled Union Budget. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2018: Ujjwala, Sukanya and other key takeaways for women

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the target of beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme to 8 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham