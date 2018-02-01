search on deccanchronicle.com
Shailendra Kumar Joshi appointed new Chief Secretary of Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Feb 1, 2018, 1:27 am IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 2:36 am IST
Joshi thanked the CM for his appointment and said his aim was to ensure completion of the Kale-shwaram irrigation project in time.
Outgoing Telangana State Chief Secretary S.P. Singh congratulates his successor Shailendra Kumar Joshi after the latter took charge as new CS.
Hyderabad: Shailendra Kumar Joshi, a 1984-batch IAS officer, was appointed Chief Secretary of Telangana State on Wednesday. The centre had turned down the request of the state government to extend the tenure of the outgoing chief secretary S.P. Singh, who retired on Wednesday.

Mr Joshi took charge as CS at around 3.40 pm; usually he would have assumed charge at arou-nd 5 pm when office ho-urs end, but due to the lunar eclipse, the ceremony was advanced by almost one-and-a-half hours. 

 

Mr Joshi thanked the Chief Minister for his appointment and said his aim was to ensure completion of the Kale-shwaram irrigation project in time.

Mr Joshi was special chief secretary in the ir-rigation department be-fore his elevation. He was born on December 20, 1959 in Bareilly, Utt-ar Pradesh. He schooled in Bareilly till Class XII, studying Telugu as his third language from Classes VI to VIII.

