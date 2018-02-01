Rs 10,508 crore! Bonanza for Karnataka govt staff before poll

Receiving the recommendations of the commission from former IAS officer, Srinivas Murthy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would implement them after Cabinet approval.

Bengaluru: Government employees are in for a massive 30 per cent pay hike in Karnataka on the recommendation of the Sixth Pay Commission. The state government, which has accepted the hike for its 5.2 lakh employees, will have to shell out an additional Rs 10508 crore every year to pay it.

The wage revision is applicable to all government aided school, local body and university employees. The commission has also recommended minimum wages of Rs 17000 and maximum of Rs 1,50,600 exclusive of perks for government employees and increased the minimum pension to Rs 8500 and maximum pension to Rs 75300. While the pension review will be applicable from July, 2017, the wages revision will come into effect from April, 2018.

While the salary has gone up, the HRA has been revised from the present 30 per cent, 20 per cent and 10 per cent slab to a 24 per cent, 16 per cent and 8 per cent slab respectively.

Receiving the recommendations of the commission from former IAS officer, Srinivas Murthy, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said the government would implement them after Cabinet approval.

In more good news for the employees, he assured that he would direct the Commission to submit another set of recommendations to hike the salaries of those who do not fall in its purview in three months. “I will come back as Chief Minister and will implement this recommendation when I do,'' he declared.

Besides the 30 per cent hike, the commission has recommended more facilities for government employees and suggested there should be no change in the present retirement age of 60. But it has asked the government to reduce the limit set on voluntary retirement from the present 15 to 10 years.