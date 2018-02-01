search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Indian spinners run riot, Proteas in trouble
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2018: Education cess raised to 4 pc; no segmentation in schools

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 6:45 pm IST
Jaitley proposed to launch a scheme to revitalise research-based education with Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.
Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board. (Photo: PTI/Representational)
 Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday presented the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament with focus on agriculture sector, rural economy, healthcare, education, infrastructure, fiscal deficit and taxes.

On education, the finance minister spoke on how the quality can be improved. "Technology will be the biggest driver in improving education," he said.

 

Presenting his fifth straight budget in the Lok Sabha, Jaitley raised the education cess levied on all taxable income, to 4 per cent from current 3 per cent to collect additional Rs 11,000 cr.

Also Read: Budget 2018: Boost for farmers, blow to market investors, feeble tax sop for salaried

Jaitley promised to provide education holistically without segmentation from pre-nursery to Class-12 and move from black board to digital board.

He proposed integrated B.Ed programme for teachers, to improve quality of teaching.

The Government also promised setting up Eklavya schools for Scheduled Tribe population.

Also read: Union Budget 2018: Key highlights

Jaitley proposed to launch a scheme to revitalise research-based education with Rs 1 lakh crore in the next four years.

Jaitley said the Government would set up 18 new schools of planning and architecture. He also proposed a railway university in Gujarat's Vodadara.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy, education
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shaveducking is the cruel new dating trend men with beards must know about

As beards become trendy, more people are reporting this feeling which can strike at any stage in a relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra issues not addressed in Budget 2018: TDP

Minister of State for Science and Technology and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary.

1st defence corridor in TN linking Chennai, B'luru: Sitharaman on Union Budget

An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Budget 2018: Mobile phones, cigarettes costlier; here's what's up, what's down

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, tabled the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament.  (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2018: Chidambaram says Jaitley failed, consequences will follow

Former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Government over the newly tabled Union Budget. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2018: Ujjwala, Sukanya and other key takeaways for women

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the target of beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme to 8 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham