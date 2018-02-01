search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Indian spinners run riot, Proteas in trouble
 
Nation, Current Affairs

'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', BJP, allies welcome Budget 2018

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 6:53 pm IST
Nitish Kumar appreciated the national health protection scheme and policies regarding education and agriculture.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget, saying, 'Its a grand budget, lot of announcements for the poor, farmers and tribals which budget will also cement India as a global economic power.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget, saying, 'Its a grand budget, lot of announcements for the poor, farmers and tribals which budget will also cement India as a global economic power.' (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies welcomed the Union Budget 2018 tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and called it a pro-poor budget. 

Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget, saying, "Its a grand budget, lot of announcements for the poor, farmers and tribals. This budget will also cement India as a global economic power."

 

BJP national president Amit Shah said, "There a lot of schemes in the budget for the farmers, the poor, dalits and tribals. The budget is in the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

Union Minister Smriti Irani congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on announcing the world's biggest national health protection scheme. “This budget is for the development of the poor, for farmers and increasing their income, senior citizens and women,” she said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also echoed Akbar's words, calling the budget historic as it provides a medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh for 10 crore families.

Union Minister MJ Akbar, criticised the Opposition for being "too pessimistic" and said, "In the 1 hour 45 minute speech, 1 hour was for the poor, this is indeed historic."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party Janata Dal (United) (JDU) holds power in the state in coalition with BJP, also lauded the budget.

"Announcements regarding education, health and agriculture made. A national health protection scheme to benefit 10 crore poor families announced, it is a huge initiative. I would like to congratulate the government," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also were full of praises for the budget.

"Yet another history created by Modi Government! World’s largest healthcare initiative! National Health Protection Scheme: 50 crore people would get free health care benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per family," Fadnavis said.

Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Prime Minister-finance minister duo for keeping all areas in mind while creating the budget.

"Desh ke ghareebon, gaon, kisaano, buzurgon ko dhyaan mein rakh kar behtareen yojnaayen hain, PM ka abhinandan aur FM ko badhai (Policies have been made keeping the welfare of poor, farmers, senior citizens, and rural areas in mind. Compliments to PM and congratulations to FM)," he said.

Tags: union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shaveducking is the cruel new dating trend men with beards must know about

As beards become trendy, more people are reporting this feeling which can strike at any stage in a relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra issues not addressed in Budget 2018: TDP

Minister of State for Science and Technology and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary.

1st defence corridor in TN linking Chennai, B'luru: Sitharaman on Union Budget

An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Budget 2018: Mobile phones, cigarettes costlier; here's what's up, what's down

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, tabled the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament.  (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2018: Chidambaram says Jaitley failed, consequences will follow

Former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Government over the newly tabled Union Budget. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2018: Ujjwala, Sukanya and other key takeaways for women

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the target of beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme to 8 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham