'Sabka saath sabka vikaas', BJP, allies welcome Budget 2018

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies welcomed the Union Budget 2018 tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and called it a pro-poor budget.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh praised the Budget, saying, "Its a grand budget, lot of announcements for the poor, farmers and tribals. This budget will also cement India as a global economic power."

BJP national president Amit Shah said, "There a lot of schemes in the budget for the farmers, the poor, dalits and tribals. The budget is in the spirit of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas."

Union Minister Smriti Irani congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on announcing the world's biggest national health protection scheme. “This budget is for the development of the poor, for farmers and increasing their income, senior citizens and women,” she said.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also echoed Akbar's words, calling the budget historic as it provides a medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh for 10 crore families.

Union Minister MJ Akbar, criticised the Opposition for being "too pessimistic" and said, "In the 1 hour 45 minute speech, 1 hour was for the poor, this is indeed historic."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose party Janata Dal (United) (JDU) holds power in the state in coalition with BJP, also lauded the budget.

"Announcements regarding education, health and agriculture made. A national health protection scheme to benefit 10 crore poor families announced, it is a huge initiative. I would like to congratulate the government," he said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also were full of praises for the budget.

"Yet another history created by Modi Government! World’s largest healthcare initiative! National Health Protection Scheme: 50 crore people would get free health care benefits upto Rs 5 lakh per family," Fadnavis said.

Yogi Adityanath congratulated the Prime Minister-finance minister duo for keeping all areas in mind while creating the budget.

"Desh ke ghareebon, gaon, kisaano, buzurgon ko dhyaan mein rakh kar behtareen yojnaayen hain, PM ka abhinandan aur FM ko badhai (Policies have been made keeping the welfare of poor, farmers, senior citizens, and rural areas in mind. Compliments to PM and congratulations to FM)," he said.