search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli and co will be going into the game with a lot of confidence after beating Faf du Plessis-led South Africa in the final Test in Johannesburg. (Photo: AP) LIVE| South Africa vs India, 1st ODI: Indian spinners run riot, Proteas in trouble
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Budget 2018: Salary hike for Prez, VP, governors; know how much they'll get

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 1, 2018, 2:15 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
The budget proposes salary hike of the President to Rs 5 lakh, vice-president to Rs 4 lakh and governors of states to Rs 3.5 lakh.
The Union Budget 2018 announced an upward revision of salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors. (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Union Budget 2018 announced an upward revision of salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Along with the common man, the Union Budget 2018 had brought cheers to the top Government officials.

In his Budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday announced an upward revision of salaries of the President, Vice-President and Governors.

 

A proposal to revise salary of the President to Rs 5 lakh per month, Vice-President to Rs 4 lakh per month and the Governors of states to Rs 3.5 lakh was tabled by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in Parliament.

The President, who holds the highest office in the country and serves as the supreme commander of the defence forces, currently gets Rs 1.5 lakh as salary.

The scale of increase in the salary of the President is by a whopping 200 per cent.

The existing salary of the Vice-President is Rs 1.25 lakh a month, while that of the Governor of a state is Rs 1.10 lakh.

The announcement was welcomed by the Members of Parliament (MPs).

Read Also: Budget 2018: Boost for farmers, blow to market investors, feeble tax sop for salaried

Jaitley also proposed a change in the procedures of revision of Member of Parliament's salaries. He said the salaries to the MPs will be automatically revised every five years indexed to inflation, so that they themselves should not fix their own salaries.

"Law also provides for an automatic revision of emoluments with respect to inflation. Now salary will be inflation-based and will not be fixed by MPs," Jaitley said.

Also read: Union Budget 2018: Key highlights

The proposal needs Parliament's approval which is expected in the current Budget session. Once cleared, the salary will be made applicable from February, 2016.

The proposal was to incrase the salary of the President to Rs 5 lakh a month was made in 2016.

After the implementation of 7th pay commission, it was reported that the President and the Vice-President get less salaries as compared to the top bureaucrats and service chiefs.

Tags: arun jaitley, union budget 2018, ram nath kovind, venkaiah naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People reveal their worst first date experiences on Twitter

Representational Image. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Deepika reveals she was molested at age 14, her reaction to it will make you laud her

Deepika Padukone will next be seen in a film opposite Irrfan Khan.
 

Union Budget 2018: Twitter reacts, and it is funny

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presents the Union Budget 2018-19 in the Lok Sabha, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Here’s how Sonali Bendre Behl and others keep their New Year health resolutions

Actress and fitness enthusiast, Sonali Bendre Behl says that she has resolved to eat right, no matter what.
 

Here’s how Ramiz Raja praised Rahul Dravid for grooming India U-19 cricketers

Ramiz Raja said having someone like Rahul Dravid as their coach and mentor was a big boost for the Indian youngsters. (Photo: PTI)
 

Shaveducking is the cruel new dating trend men with beards must know about

As beards become trendy, more people are reporting this feeling which can strike at any stage in a relationship (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra issues not addressed in Budget 2018: TDP

Minister of State for Science and Technology and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader YS Chowdary.

1st defence corridor in TN linking Chennai, B'luru: Sitharaman on Union Budget

An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI/File)

Budget 2018: Mobile phones, cigarettes costlier; here's what's up, what's down

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, on Thursday, tabled the Union Budget 2018 in the Parliament.  (Photo: ANI)

Budget 2018: Chidambaram says Jaitley failed, consequences will follow

Former Finance Minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram attacked the Government over the newly tabled Union Budget. (Photo: PTI)

Budget 2018: Ujjwala, Sukanya and other key takeaways for women

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley raised the target of beneficiaries under Ujjwala scheme to 8 crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham