Nation, Current Affairs

1st defence corridor in TN linking Chennai, B'luru: Sitharaman on Union Budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published Feb 1, 2018, 6:12 pm IST
Updated Feb 1, 2018, 6:15 pm IST
The outlay for defence budget amounted to 12.10 per cent of the total budget of Rs 24,42,213 crore for 2018-19.
An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore. (Photo: PTI/File)
New Delhi: Hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley presented the Union Budget, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced construction of first defence corridor starting at Tamil Nadu, linking Chennai and Bengaluru.

Announcement for the second corridor will soon be made soon, she added.

 

An outlay of Rs 2.95 lakh crore was on Thurday set aside for the defence budget for the next fiscal which is an increase of 7.81 per cent over last year's Rs 2.74 lakh crore.

Out of the total allocation, the capital outlay for the three defence services for purchase of new weapons, aircraft, warships and other military hardware has been pegged at Rs 99,947 crore.

The outlay for defence budget amounted to 12.10 per cent of the total budget of Rs 24,42,213 crore for 2018-19.

In his budget speech, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley appreciated the role played by the armed forces in meeting challenges on the country's borders as well as in managing the internal security environment, both in Jammu and Kashmir and the Northeast.

Compared to revised estimate of Rs 2.79 lakh crore for the defence budget in 2017-18, the increase in allocation has been 5.91 per cent but compared to the budget outlay of Rs 2.74 lakh crore, the hike is 7.81 per cent.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, defence, union budget 2018, arun jaitley, narendra modi, indian economy
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




