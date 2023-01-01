  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2023 Under watch of ITBP, ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Under watch of ITBP, no one can encroach into India: Amit Shah

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MB GIRISH
Published Jan 1, 2023, 7:58 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 7:58 am IST
Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)
 Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation, Amit Shah inaugurates and lays the foundation stone of various projects of ITBP and BPR&D, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022. (PTI Photo)

BENGALURU: In a stern message to China, the Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said that with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) guarding the Himalayas, "no one can occupy even an inch of India’s land". With the ITBP men on the watch, he exuded confidence that "he is not worried about the India-China (border aggression) issue."

The Union home minister was speaking after inaugurating the newly constructed office and residential buildings of the ITBP. Mr Shah also laid the foundation stone for the Central Detective Training Institute of the Bureau of Police Research and Development at Devanahalli, near Bengaluru.

Lauding the services of the ITBP in safeguarding the country’s borders, Mr Shah said that the ITBP personnel serve in inhospitable conditions and have been rendering great services to the nation by keeping the toughest borders on the Himalayas safe despite the challenges.

The dedicated services of the ITBP men have earned them the fame of "Himveers", which is bestowed upon them by the people of the country in recognition of their services to the nation, Mr Shah said. He went on to say that the title of Himveer for ITBP personnel is bigger than the Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan, the country's highest civilian honors.

The Union home minister stated that the Union government has been initiating all possible steps to make the service conditions of our jawanas better.

Mr Shah said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is committed to providing better facilities to the Central Armed Police Force and other police forces in the country. He said the Government of India is planning to provide 100 days for the CAPF personnel to spend time with their families at their headquarters.

Karnataka chief minister Basavraj Bommai, Union minister for parliamentary affairs Prahlad Joshi, DG-ITBP Anish Dayal, and others were present at the function.

...
Tags: amit shah, china india standoff, indo tibetan border police
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Horoscope 01 January 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Senior Division NCC Air Wing cadets completed the training camp conducted at Air Force Academy, Dundigal, Hyderabad. (Photo by arrangement)

Air Force Academy hosts NCC cadets

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Photo)

AP High Court seeks Rushikonda report

Telangana High Court (DC)

36 advocates of Telangana HC designated as seniors

The vessel, with a capacity of 1,06,529 deadweight tonnage, had arrived at Visakhapatnam Port carrying limestone.(Photo: ANI/Representational)

Baby Cape Vessel berths at Vizag Port



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch' on OTT for the week ending December 30

Retaining its practice of mid-week releases, from Wednesday, Netflix will have ‘7 Women And A Murder’. . (Image credit: Netflix)
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Govt: Next 40 days crucial as India may see a surge in Covid-19

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, at a district hospital, in Dehradun, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (PTI Photo)

India, at 75, created 'special place' for itself in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, at Sadaiv Atal, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Jaishankar, in a swipe at Rahul, says 'PM had sent Army to LAC'

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addressing the conclave organised by the India Today Group. (Twitter)

Defence infra, BSF bunkers upgraded at Pakistan border

Security forces carried out a major defence infrastructure revamp including creation of ramps for army tanks and strengthening of BSF bunkers along border with Pakistan. (PTI Photo)

'Like China, we will enter Karnataka': Sanjay Raut over border issue with Karnataka

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut (Twitter/@rautsanjay61)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->