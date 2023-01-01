  
Oppn showing its mindset by finding fault with Kalasa Banduri project: CM Bommai

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 1, 2023, 2:01 pm IST
Updated Jan 1, 2023, 2:33 pm IST
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)
 Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday said the opposition Congress is showing its mindset by finding fault with the clearance given to the detailed project report of the Kalasa-Banduri canal by the Central Water Commission three days ago.

The Chief Minister also said the opposition is criticising the creation of new reservation categories for Other Backward Castes because they are in trouble.

According to him, the much awaited Kalasa-Banduri canal project to address the drinking water crisis in the parched regions of North Karnataka has reached its logical end.

The Chief Minister said the Congress leaders have not read the entire report due to which they could not see the date and signature at the bottom of the DPR.

"The issue for which we (BJP) and they (Congress) had fought, has now reached a logical end after 20 to 25 years. Yet, finding fault with the order shows their mindset and nothing else. I am not bothered about their comments. My road is clear," Bommai told reporters.

Now that the DPR is ready, the state government will seek clearance from the Ministry of Environment and Forest, order tenders and will start the work, the Chief Minister explained.

Regarding reservation to the Other Backward Castes, Bommai said people will get to know when the final order of the Backward Classes Commission comes.

He was referring to the abolition of two categories of 3A and 3B of the Other Backward Castes and creation of 2C and 2D categories. Those in 3A such as Vokkaligas and in 3B such as Lingayats, will now find place in 2C and 2D respectively.

As the Congress called the creation of 2C and 2D category a political gimmick, the Chief Minister said the interim report has come where the government has conveyed its objective.

However, the statistics will come in the final report, after which the government will discuss with the people concerned, he added.

"We are very clear that those in the backward castes will not be troubled. We have agreed to the clear objective of the interim report to avail benefit to the communities which lagged behind in terms of education and employment for the past many years," Bommai said.

The Chief Minister also assured people that the government will give a clarification if required. He, however, pointed out that everything will become clear once the final report comes. No injustice will be done to anyone.

He charged the opposition with creating confusion among masses on the issue.

"When the opposition parties were in power, they could not fulfill this demand. Now that we are doing it, they are in trouble, Bommai said.

The Panchamasali community of Lingayat sect and Vokkaligas were demanding 2A status of the OBC. The 2A is meant to classify the most backward among the OBCs and accordingly they are given more preference in education and employment and next are the 2B category who are moderately backward.

Tags: basavaraj bommai, kalasa-banduri, central water commission (cwc), vokkaliga, lingayats
Location: India, Karnataka


