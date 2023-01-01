KTR inaugurates Kothaguda flyover on New Year day

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister KT Rama Rao inaugurated the Kothaguda flyover on New Year day on Sunday. The multi-level unidirectional flyover will reduce traffic snarls at three important junctions in the western part of Hyderabad -- Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur. Presently, these three junctions are T-intersections with very little space between them and traffic snarls are worst during the peak hours. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation.(GHMC) has built the multi-level flyover at an estimated cost of Rs 263.09 crore and it is the 34th project under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The flyover connects Botanical Garden, Kothaguda and Kondapur Junction and will provide much-needed traffic relief to motorists. It will fully resolve the traffic issues at the Botanical Garden Junction and Kothaguda Junction. It is estimated that 65 per cent of the traffic woes will be eased at Kondapur Junction,

The surrounding area of these junctions have several software establishments in the vicinity causing huge traffic jams during peak hours. The uni-directional flyover facilitates traffic from Gachibowli and heading towards Kondapur, Allwyn Colony, Miyapur, and other areas apart from the traffic coming from Gachibowli towards Hitec City, Financial District and other areas.

For commuters from Kondapur going towards Gachibowli, a unidirectional three-lane underpass is being built near Kothaguda Junction. Further, the road from Gachibowli to Miyapur forms the major connectivity between the Financial District and HiTec City area. Further, the road also connects the residential area of Miyapur and its surroundings with the software establishments of the Financial District and Hitec city.

The main flyover is a five-lane bridge from SLN terminus up to Botanical Garden junction, six lanes from Botanical junction up to Kothaguda junction and three lanes from Kothaguda junction up to Kondapur RTA office (2,216 metres).

Meanwhile, the flyover missed several deadlines due to lack of coordination among Transco and the Forest Department and delays in land acquisition.