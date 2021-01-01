Order issued on Justice Hima Kohli as new Chief Justice for Hyderabad High Court

Hima kohli functioned as chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government since March last in relation to an order passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states/UTs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: Notifications were issued by the Union law ministry on Thursday, giving effect to the Supreme Court collegium recommendations on the change of Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court. Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi High Court will head the Telangana High Court.

It was two weeks ago that the collegium proposed the transfer of Chief Justice Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan from the Telangana High Court and the appointment of Justice Hima Kohli, a senior judge in the Delhi High Court, as the replacement. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for these recommendations, following which the law ministry issued the notifications.

Justice Chauhan has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. He had been named Chief Justice at the Telangana High Court on June 23, 2019. He previously helmed the administration works of the High Court as Acting CJ for a short term after transfer of then Chief Justice Radhakrishanan on April 3, 2019.

Justice Hima Kohli was born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi. She did her schooling at St. Thomas School there and graduated in History (Hons) from the St. Stephens’ College, University of Delhi. She completed her post-graduation in history and joined the LLB course at the law faculty, Campus Law Centre. On completing the course in 1984, she got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi.

Appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Delhi on May 29, 2006, she took oath as permanent judge on August 29, 2007.

She functioned as chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government since March last in relation to an order passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states/UTs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.