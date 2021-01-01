Nation Current Affairs 01 Jan 2021 Order issued on Just ...
Nation, Current Affairs

Order issued on Justice Hima Kohli as new Chief Justice for Hyderabad High Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 1, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Updated Jan 1, 2021, 4:35 am IST
Justice Chauhan has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court
Hima kohli functioned as chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government since March last in relation to an order passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states/UTs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic
 Hima kohli functioned as chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government since March last in relation to an order passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states/UTs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic

Hyderabad: Notifications were issued by the Union law ministry on Thursday, giving effect to the Supreme Court collegium recommendations on the change of Chief Justice of the Hyderabad High Court. Justice Hima Kohli of the Delhi High Court will head the Telangana High Court.

It was two weeks ago that the collegium proposed the transfer of Chief Justice Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan from the Telangana High Court and the appointment of Justice Hima Kohli, a senior judge in the Delhi High Court, as the replacement. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his approval for these recommendations, following which the law ministry issued the notifications.

 

Justice Chauhan has been transferred as Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court. He had been named Chief Justice at the Telangana High Court on June 23, 2019. He previously helmed the administration works of the High Court as Acting CJ for a short term after transfer of then Chief Justice Radhakrishanan on April 3, 2019.

Justice Hima Kohli was born on September 2, 1959, in Delhi. She did her schooling at St. Thomas School there and graduated in History (Hons) from the St. Stephens’ College, University of Delhi. She completed her post-graduation in history and joined the LLB course at the law faculty, Campus Law Centre. On completing the course in 1984, she got enrolled as an advocate with the Bar Council of Delhi.

 

Appointed as an additional judge of the High Court of Delhi on May 29, 2006, she took oath as permanent judge on  August 29, 2007.

She functioned as chairperson of a high-powered committee constituted by the Delhi government since March last in relation to an order passed by the Supreme Court for decongestion of jails in all states/UTs in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

...
Tags: hima kohli, hyderabad chief justice, delhi high court


Latest From Nation

Rescued children are handed over to their parents, if their origin is traced and counseling would be done, police said. (Representational image)

Gangs using street children for begging on rise in Nizamabad

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (PTI file photo)

Desecration of idols will not be tolerated: Jagan

Representational image

Andhra Pradesh eases norms for shooting of movies

With the new strain from the United Kingdom, officials state that people know every safety protocol but follow them only based on their convenience. (Representational image. PTI/file)

UK returnees violate quarantine rules, attend birthday parties in TS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Night curfew in Delhi today and tomorrow to restrict New Year celebrations

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. (Representational Image: AFP)

‘Uncle-aunty’ rule at Centre, ridicules Owaisi

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (PTI)

Talks deadlocked over repeal of agricultural laws

Farmers leaders during a meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (unseen) and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (unseen) over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, Wednesday, December. 30, 2020. (PTI/Shahbaz Khan)

Modi going to Bengal for Netaji’s birth anniversary

Mr Modi’s visit is expected to boost the BJP’s poll prospects in the state, where crucial Assembly polls will be held early next year. (PTI Photo)

Kerala CM moves resolution against central farm laws in Assembly

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a protest meet in solidarity with farmers protesting in New Delhi against the Centre's new farm laws in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, December. 23, 2020. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham