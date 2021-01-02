Atleast 100 'ineligible' MBBS aspirants of Andhra Pradesh gets Telangana seats

Lower ranked students from AP got seats in Telangana state, some of them in prestigious government medical colleges like Gandhi and Osmania (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: More than 100 “ineligible” students from Andhra Pradesh have sneaked into medical colleges in Telangana state depriving an equal number of local students of their lifetime dream of studying medicine, thanks to the counselling procedure adopted by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

As many as 40 “ineligible” students were allotted seats in Phase 2 counselling and remaining were accommodated in the phase 3 or mop up counselling. The number of TS students deprived of an opportunity will be much higher because Deccan Chronicle has analysed the allotment of seats in only two categories of the 15 per cent unreserved quota — open and BC-D. There are other categories including Scheduled Castes and Tribes besides A, B and C and E categories in the Backward Classes.

What is more distressing for the local students who lost the opportunity is that half of the students from AP could not get a seat in the 85 per cent local quota in their respective colleges in AP but managed to secure admission in the highly competitive 15 per cent “unreserved quota” in Telangana state.

Only the most meritorious of students, irrespective of region, should get a seat in the 15 per cent quota as per the admission rules. In reality, lower ranked students from AP got seats in Telangana state, some of them in prestigious government medical colleges like Gandhi and Osmania.

As this newspaper reported immediately after the end of Phase 2 counselling, the university authorities virtually converted the “unreserved quota” into a “reserved quota for non locals.”

Forty-seven out of 50 students who secured admission in the “unreserved open general quota” in Phase 3 were from Andhra Pradesh. It was 30 out of 31 in the women quota of the same category.

In Phase 2, the ratio in the same categories was 23 out of 34 and 13 out of 18 respectively. In the BC-D category, the university authorities allotted 19 seats in Phases 2 and 3 counselling of whom 12 are from AP.

The analysis also led to the startling revelation that the cut-off rank or the rank of the last student who secured admission in the open category of the 85 per cent local quota in Andhra Pradesh was 50858. As many as 35 students from AP who got higher ranks have secured admission in Telangana state.

Some of the students who would otherwise have had to study in the least preferred private colleges in AP got admission in government colleges of Adilabad, Suryapet and Nalgonda in Telangana state.

In case of BC-D category, the cut-off rank for the 85 per cent local quota in AP was 65705. The ranks of some of the BC-D students from AP who joined in Telangana state in the 15 per cent meritorious quota are 67954, 67980, 70897, 71758, 74845, 75225.